Miley Cyrus' Stunning Hair Transformation Through The Years

Miley Cyrus is something of a hair chameleon — she never sticks with one style for long. In fact, the pop superstar has been on a real hair journey over the years. From her honey brown Disney starlet days to her internet-breaking mullet to her jaw-dropping '80s lioness hair at the 2024 Grammys, she has delivered one showstopping look after another.

For fans, analyzing Cyrus' many hair looks over the years has become something of a passion. In fact, even Cyrus herself has commented on her fans' obsession with her hair. While speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show in 2020, the singer explained that people often assume her hair isa sign of her mental health. "[M]y hair is some sort of reflection for my sanity, my sexuality, my sobriety," she said on the show (via Business Insider). "The public really makes my hair, I guess, the kind of monitor of how I'm doing. It's really not their fault that they associate my hair and my identity and my well-being so closely, because basically, we drilled that into their brains for eight years of a series." It's true — we all remember that Cyrus' hair (and wig) was a key talking point on "Hannah Montana."

Cyrus' hair may not be a direct reflection of how she's doing in life — but it's certainly a sign of how she wants to express herself. Let's take a look at the singer's many hair transformations over the years.