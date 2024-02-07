We Finally Know The Surprising Person Who Inspired Miley Cyrus' Controversial 2024 Grammys Hair

At the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus took home two awards for her track "Flowers" — Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. She performed the song at the show as well, singing her heart out in a glitzy silver dress. Another eye-catching part of Miley's look was her poofy hair, teased very high. Critics couldn't help but snark about the hairstyle, but it was actually an homage to someone very close to Miley. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a photo of the singer from before the Grammys ceremony began and said, "SHE GOT THE DOLLY MEETS ELVIS HAIR." Well, they were exactly right with the Dolly Parton connection.

Miley shared a post on Instagram after the Grammys, reflecting on her win. In the part of her caption where she gave shoutouts to her loved ones, Miley thanked, " ... my godmother @dollyparton — I felt your fairy dust everywhere ( I put a little extra in my hair , could you tell?!)."

Parton and Miley do share similarities, so it's not surprising that Miley wanted to pay homage to Parton with her Grammys hairstyle. Parton became the "Malibu" singer's godmother after the country icon and Miley's father Billy Ray Cyrus went on tour together and became friends. Parton told Howard Stern on his eponymous show, "I love, I love Miley! She's my little sweetheart. ... I just think Miley's a spectacular human being and an amazing talent."