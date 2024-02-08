Hallmark's Paging Mr. Darcy: Ship It Or Skip It

Once again, Hallmark manages to subvert expectations, much like "A Merry Scottish Christmas," which used the backdrop of Scotland to tell a unique tale. Their current 2024 event entitled Loveuary showcases a handful of films based on or inspired by the novels of Jane Austen, and "Paging Mr. Darcy" is a novel approach (pun firmly intended). The film takes place at the Jane Austen League of America Conference, where the main character Professor Eloise Cavendish (Mallory Jansen), an Austen scholar, refers to as a "Comic-Con for Jane Austen fans," provides another unique setting.

She's the keynote speaker for the event, but her underlying goal is to meet the renowned Victoria Jennings (Carolyn Scott), who runs the English department at Princeton. Eloise hopes to get a job there as a professor. Her snobbish attitude makes things uncomfortable when she meets Sam Lee (Will Kemp), the convention's liaison, dressed as Mr. Darcy from "Pride and Prejudice," complete with an authentic British accent. Eloise can't stand the cosplayers attending who are dressed as characters from Austen's books and has issues with being the center of attention unless it's something academic.

She even has trouble participating in activities based on Austen's works. Sam, a self-admitted computer and literature nerd, is shy in real life until he dons the Darcy garb and becomes charming and witty. But as sparks start to fly between them, Sam tries hard to get her to shed her stuffy exterior and enjoy herself.