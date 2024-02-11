Princess Diana's Dad Reportedly Talked Her Out Of Leaving Charles Before Their Wedding

Looking back at Princess Diana and King Charles's marriage, it can be easy to spot red flags. She was young; he had the indescribable fame that came with being royal; they both had enormous amounts of pressure placed on them by their families, the media, and the public at large. The signs were all there, but perhaps one of the most prominent and foreboding ones was the bride's father reportedly having to talk her out of walking away from Charles before their wedding.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward wrote in her book "My Mother And I" that the betrothed Lady Diana "was in despair" in the weeks leading up to her royal wedding. It's presumed that the instigator was when her fiancee ignored her at the 21st birthday celebration of his brother, Prince Andrew. "Her fiancé had been away in America for most of the previous week, yet he clearly had no desire to dance with her," an insider explained to the Daily Mail. Feeling more than slightly jilted, Diana departed the party and took refuge at her father's Northamptonshire home.

There, the 20-year-old informed her dad that she wasn't planning to go through with the nuptials. We can imagine that any parent would be disheartened to hear that the relationship was in such a state just a month before the wedding. However, more was at stake, leading Diana's father, John Spencer, to strongly urge her to reconsider. The would-be princess eventually let her father convince her to go forward with marrying Charles.