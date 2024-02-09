Why There Are Rumors A Beyonce Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Is On The Way
Any glimpse of Beyoncé is something to celebrate, and as it turns out, Super Bowl LVIII may be the perfect opportunity for party hats and streamers. While some fans will be watching to see if Taylor Swift makes it in time for kick-off, and others for the actual sport of football, a great many folks are in it for the clever and celebrity-filled commercials. And there are rumors that Beyoncé may be in one of those ads.
It would be hard to forget the Grammy winner's appearance in the 2003 Super Bowl Pepsi commercial, where she joined Britney Spears, Pink, and Enrique Iglesias as Queen-singing gladiators. And her half-time performance in 2013 left us all breathless. But it's 2024, and the world is in need of another Beyoncé Super Bowl jolt.
It seems Verizon may be up to granting our wishes, as they've been releasing tiny teasers on social media that allude to a collaboration with the "Single Ladies" singer. While there haven't been any actual sightings of Beyoncé herself, there have been clues they'll be featuring the Queen of the BeyHive during a break in the gridiron action.
Teaser videos have Beyoncé all over them
Verizon has been teasing a Beyoncé Super Bowl commercial on X, formerly known as Twitter. On February 7, they posted a video showing actor Tony Hale standing behind a table full of lemons. "She wants me to squeeze all these lemons by myself?" he asks, visually calling up the singer's "Lemonade" album and film. The date of the Super Bowl then flashes, accompanied by notes of music, which sound exactly like Beyoncé's song "My House."
.@mrtonyhale Gotta squeeze faster than that if you want to be ready in time. 2.11.24 pic.twitter.com/7ApV0GQ7zF
— Verizon (@Verizon) February 7, 2024
Verizon posted a second video on February 9, showing Hale with a sparkly silver horse, asking, "So should we be in a Super Bowl commercial?" The horse, of course, looks just like the one Beyoncé sits atop on her "Renaissance" album and tour.
We say yay. 2.11.24 pic.twitter.com/js35leFs5X
— Verizon (@Verizon) February 9, 2024
Add the fact that Verizon is a known sponsor of Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, and you have a recipe for rumors that might actually turn out to be true: a Beyoncé Super Bowl sighting.