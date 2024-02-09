Why There Are Rumors A Beyonce Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Is On The Way

Any glimpse of Beyoncé is something to celebrate, and as it turns out, Super Bowl LVIII may be the perfect opportunity for party hats and streamers. While some fans will be watching to see if Taylor Swift makes it in time for kick-off, and others for the actual sport of football, a great many folks are in it for the clever and celebrity-filled commercials. And there are rumors that Beyoncé may be in one of those ads.

It would be hard to forget the Grammy winner's appearance in the 2003 Super Bowl Pepsi commercial, where she joined Britney Spears, Pink, and Enrique Iglesias as Queen-singing gladiators. And her half-time performance in 2013 left us all breathless. But it's 2024, and the world is in need of another Beyoncé Super Bowl jolt.

It seems Verizon may be up to granting our wishes, as they've been releasing tiny teasers on social media that allude to a collaboration with the "Single Ladies" singer. While there haven't been any actual sightings of Beyoncé herself, there have been clues they'll be featuring the Queen of the BeyHive during a break in the gridiron action.