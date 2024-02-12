The Most Romantic Gift HGTV's Evan Thomas Ever Gave Keith Bynum

Working with your partner isn't always the best path for some couples, but "Bargain Block" stars Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum make it look easy. Since their show took off in 2021, the couple has been winning fans over with their combined professional and personal dynamics. While they have had to postpone their wedding and extend their engagement due to filming schedules and professional commitments, Bynum and Thomas still prioritize their relationship, even when it isn't exactly the right way they want the other party to do it.

"I don't like gifts, typically. That's not my love language," Bynum told Queerty in an October 2023 interview. "But I guess it was our second year together, Evan knitted me a scarf. It was like the worst scarf. It was so cute. Obviously, he learned how to make this scarf knitting with this particular scarf."

Although the gift wasn't perfect by any means, the fact that Thomas had made him something by hand warmed Bynum's heart. "I think it was just the fact he spent so much time learning something and then making something with his own hands," he continued. "I've never, ever let anything happen with that scarf. It's in a special spot. I love that thing."