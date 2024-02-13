The Stunning Transformation Of Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart has always seemed uncomfortable with fame. It's a concept she's spoken about several times, a frequent topic when she makes rare press appearances. "Who could be prepared for the kind of scrutiny I've endured?" she pondered to The Morning Call in 1999, a few years after "Ally McBeal" hit the airwaves. "It seems a lifetime ago," she told The New York Times in 2024. "I have a lot of distance and perspective, and I'm still incredulous."

In the meantime, while dodging the spotlight, Flockhart has turned in a number of critically acclaimed performances on some truly iconic television shows. All the while, she's been in a relationship with one of the most famous men in Hollywood for more than two decades, but they do what they can to keep their family out of the headlines. She's the kind of celebrity who emerges every few years with a new high-profile role, only to recede once again when the work is done.

Still, she's spent multiple decades in the public eye, so it's possible to piece together Flockhart's life and career thanks to the regular check-ins she inadvertently gives her fans. Those followers have watched her grow from a stage star to a television icon, with some occasional stops in the cinema to boot. She's also dealt with some intense public pressure around her body, only to come out the other side stronger and more confident than ever. This is the stunning transformation of Calista Flockhart.