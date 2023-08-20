A Look Into Jackie Kennedy's Rocky Relationship With Her Sister Lee Radziwill

When Jackie Kennedy married former President John F. Kennedy, she entered the ranks of a family rife with complex relationships, soaring reputations, and magnetism to tragedy — but it wasn't her first foray into complicated familial dynamics. The former First Lady was no stranger to tension between relatives. In fact, Jackie Kennedy and her sister were almost always in competition, resulting in a bitter and rocky relationship.

Greater details of the relationship between Jackie and her sister Lee Radziwill were revealed by J. Randy Taraborrelli, author of "Jackie, Janet, & Lee," which outlined the dynamics among their family, much to the dismay of Radziwill. Columnist Richard Johnson of Page Six reported that a friend told him, "Lee doesn't like her dirty laundry being aired, and she feels betrayed by her cousins, who gave interviews to the author."

And indeed, there was plenty of dirty laundry to air on the line. The sisters ' connection was shaky at best, from petty teen jealousies to fighting over the same men as eligible young bachelorettes. Eventually, the rift between them became irreparable in the final years before Jackie's death.