Ben Affleck's Bad Habit Reportedly Sparked Tension Between J.Lo And Jennifer Garner

Note: This article discusses addiction issues.

As much as we are all for long-lost loves reuniting, such as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, there was bound to be drama. Even if the duo swears up and down they're happy, a host of body language experts, lip readers, and eagle-eyed fans would have to disagree. The presumed tension between the couple sometimes extends to those they used to be involved with, such as when rumors started circulating that J Lo and Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner weren't seeing eye to eye over a situation involving the "Daredevil" actor.

An insider explained to OK that Lopez and Garner both aim to get Affleck to quit smoking. However, "Jen and J.Lo have very different views on it," the source reveals. Lopez has proclaimed the benefits of not smoking, albeit to maintain her best skin, but she still apparently has the same stringent rules for Affleck, disallowing smoking within their house and ultimately preferring it if he quit the habit entirely.

Nevertheless, the source admitted, "J.Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it's better than falling off the wagon." Garner supposedly doesn't agree and "has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow, like not lighting up around the kids." So, we can only imagine that when he was photographed smoking in Lopez's vehicle with his son in the backseat, things might have gotten heated.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).