Ben Affleck's Bad Habit Reportedly Sparked Tension Between J.Lo And Jennifer Garner
Note: This article discusses addiction issues.
As much as we are all for long-lost loves reuniting, such as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, there was bound to be drama. Even if the duo swears up and down they're happy, a host of body language experts, lip readers, and eagle-eyed fans would have to disagree. The presumed tension between the couple sometimes extends to those they used to be involved with, such as when rumors started circulating that J Lo and Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner weren't seeing eye to eye over a situation involving the "Daredevil" actor.
An insider explained to OK that Lopez and Garner both aim to get Affleck to quit smoking. However, "Jen and J.Lo have very different views on it," the source reveals. Lopez has proclaimed the benefits of not smoking, albeit to maintain her best skin, but she still apparently has the same stringent rules for Affleck, disallowing smoking within their house and ultimately preferring it if he quit the habit entirely.
Nevertheless, the source admitted, "J.Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it's better than falling off the wagon." Garner supposedly doesn't agree and "has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow, like not lighting up around the kids." So, we can only imagine that when he was photographed smoking in Lopez's vehicle with his son in the backseat, things might have gotten heated.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The drama between Lopez and Garner could be fictional
Despite both his current and former wife having a problem with his bad habit, Ben Affleck's smoking may not be the source of drama it's made out to be. Another insider reported to The Daily Mail in September 2023 that Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez are on good terms. "Ben is healthy. The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work." The individual claimed. "It is really a very happy co-parenting situation."
Garner and Affleck share three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel Affleck. Similarly, Lopez has twins, Emme and Max Muniz, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. For the sake of all five children, the celebs have had to navigate co-parenting. Fortunately, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and Garner seem to get along rather well, even appearing in public together. In April 2023, Affleck and both women were seen out and about with their blended families. The next month, the trio was reunited again, this time in support of a school production in which Seraphina performed.
While the women are doing their best to make the situation work, Affleck has shown that he's trying, too. SheKnows reports an insider close to the couple admitted, "He's cut his habit way down by using nicotine gum." Although, they continued, "But he admits [Lopez] hates all the gum-chewing as much as the actual smoking." Baby steps, right?
Ben Affleck has been open about his struggles
Spectators have been diving into the sources of possible drama between Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, and Ben Affleck, citing Affleck's smoking and previous drinking as two major contenders. However, the "Good Will Hunting" actor has never been secretive about his vices. From an early age, he watched his father struggle with alcohol addiction. As a teenager and young adult, he found himself in a similar pattern of behavior. He has gone to rehab a handful of times and admitted to The New York Times in 2020, "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic."
Affleck has relapsed more than once, yet despite his slip-ups, he remains adamant in his desire to stay sober for his kids. In a 2020 interview with Diane Sawyer of ABC News, he confessed, "I really don't want my children to pay for my sins. Or to be afraid for me, which is one of the hard parts of being the child of an alcoholic." Since marrying Lopez in July 2022, some have claimed that the Dunkin brand ambassador is in the best physical and emotional shape of his life, especially since tagging along on Lopez's rigid fitness, nutritional, and wellness routines.
Garner and Lopez likely both want what's best for their families, namely their children, and that's a happy and healthy father (or father figure).