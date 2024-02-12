Palace Insiders Reportedly Mistook Signs Of King Charles' Illness For Grief

The royal family faced some serious health scares in early 2024, most notably the cancer diagnosis of its ruling monarch, King Charles III. He initially went into the hospital to have a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, something that can be benign but is still important to address. The unexpected news that he has cancer came following his discharge, although a source clarified to CNN that the cancer is not in his prostate. Prior to surgery, the king was apparently experiencing some symptoms related to one or both conditions, although the palace didn't reveal what those symptoms were.

Now, those who are close to the monarch are wondering if they could have missed signs that pointed to his serious health condition. One palace insider seemed to echo the rest of the world's sentiments, telling People, "I was really shocked when I heard it." Similarly, another source who claims to be quite familiar with the king confessed: "He has not looked himself. I put it down to grief — he'd had two deaths close together — but maybe he wasn't well, without realizing so. It would take it out of him."

The insider was referring to the loss of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 and the loss of Charles' father, Prince Philip, in April 2021. Those devastating moments, coupled with the enormous responsibility of taking over the monarchy, could have been incorrectly cited as the source of Charles's apparent symptoms.