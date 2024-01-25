Health Issues The Royal Family Tried To Hide

The following article mentions mental health issues.

The royals are back in the news, and for once, it's not because of family drama. Buckingham Palace told the public in January 2024 that Princess Catherine would be hospitalized for about 14 days for abdominal surgery. A couple of hours later, the palace revealed that King Charles III was set to undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. In both instances, the public was assured that neither royal's condition was cancer-related. News outlets were baffled, tabloids had no idea what to do with the straightforward updates, and royal watchers gawked at the headlines, surprised that the news was not delivered to them via a tabloid's unnamed source. It seemed hard to believe, but the palace really did offer personal medical details to citizens without an ounce of pressure.

It's no stretch to say that when it comes to the family's health, the palace has a history of keeping a tight lid on it. During Queen Elizabeth II's reign, the monarchy went out of its way to keep the public from finding out about any health concerns the royal family was dealing with. It has been this way for centuries, and the public suddenly being informed about health issues without much fuss signals a significant change. Clearly, Charles plans to do things a little differently now that he is king. Their blood may be blue, but the members of the British royal family are still mortal.