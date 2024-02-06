How King Charles' Slimmed Down Monarchy Has Come Back To Haunt Him

When King Charles III first announced his plans to downsize royal family operations, he seemed to set his sights on a sustainable future for the monarchy. However, if the monarch had a crystal ball to see what the next year would hold for the Windsor family, he might've held off on making such an announcement. With so many royals out of the picture, Charles' "slimmed-down monarchy" looks more troublesome than ever.

The British monarch was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, less than a year after his coronation. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it was announced that the king would suspend public-facing duties while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, Charles' daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been dealing with her own health crisis that has resulted in a two-week hospital stay and a delay of public duties through March.

King Charles' eldest son, William, Prince of Wales, is busy caring for his and Catherine's three young children. The king's youngest son, Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been out of the royal picture since leaving the royal family with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. In this wake of unexpected absences, it's clear that the monarchy has slimmed down quite a bit — but perhaps not in the way Charles anticipated.