The False Rumor People Believe About Prince Harry's Party-Filled Past

Of all the times the Duke of Sussex has been in the news, nothing compares to the controversial story about Prince Harry from the early aughts, when it was reported he visited a drug rehabilitation center as a wake-up call. One of the most startling revelations from Harry's memoir, "Spare," was the fact that major parts of that story were fabricated. Although Harry was honest in the book that he smoked cannabis while at Eton (and later tried cocaine), he debunked other elements of the story and provided his own perspective.

The tabloid News of the World, which ended its circulation in 2011, broke a shocking story in January 2002 with the headline "Harry's Drugs Shame." While Prince William was away for the summer and then-Prince Charles was working away from the house often, Harry spent long periods by himself at their Highgrove estate. Per The Guardian, an insider told NOTW, "During a period covering June and July 2001, Prince Harry fell in with a bad lot at the Rattlebone Inn." Apparently, Harry was involved in some fighting that happened there, along with lots of drinking. One of Harry's new friends supposedly convinced him to try cannabis on this occasion, as well.

As the story goes, someone who worked for the royal family informed Charles of a weed smell following a party Harry threw at Highgrove. Charles asked William to advise his brother to visit a treatment center for drug addiction as a learning experience, which apparently Harry did for a day.