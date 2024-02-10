You Might Not Recognize Reba McEntire Without Makeup
Reba McEntire epitomizes the quintessential country superstar, boasting extraordinary talent, a warm personality, an even warmer smile, and a timeless appearance that seems to defy age. While her ageless look may not be a requirement for country stardom, McEntire has managed to maintain a remarkably youthful appearance over the decades.
As one of the most prominent country stars in the United States and beyond, as well as a beloved actor, McEntire is seldom seen without makeup, which could be the reason many people don't recognize her when she opts to do so. However, it's not so much that she looks all that different from her glammed-up self, but rather that she looks like someone half her age.
Having been a fixture in showbiz since the 1970s, starting in her 20s, it's understandable why McEntire prefers not to venture out without at least a touch of makeup. With her signature fiery red hair and penchant for glamorous fashion, which are both very hard to miss, a bare face might seem out of character for McEntire. Nonetheless, when she does reveal her natural beauty on a rare occasion, we can't help but wonder what the secret to her glowing complexion is.
Reba McEntire loves a good hydrating facial to boost her natural complexion
The stunning Reba McEntire is equally beautiful with and without makeup, and, surprisingly, her secret to flawless bare skin doesn't involve elaborate procedures. In an interview with OK! Magazine, McEntire revealed that she isn't a fan of cosmetic surgery, including injectables. "I don't do Botox. I just don't do it. Everybody else can; it's fine with me. I don't," she said. The star explained, "It's botulism, so I didn't want to put that in my body."
Nevertheless, McEntire indulges in occasional skin treatments to maintain her radiant complexion. When speaking to Closer Weekly, she revealed that she undergoes HydraFacial treatments to prep for her iconic performances, as the procedure helps enhance her skin's appearance. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr., who spoke with Elle, a HydraFacial treatment can optimize the effectiveness of skincare products and improve the overall look of makeup on the skin.
Notably, McEntire is also mindful of her dietary choices, as she emphasized in a talk with People, which undoubtedly contribute to her youthful complexion sans makeup. "Stay off sugar. Anything white, just stay off," she advised in the interview, which is a sentiment supported by research. A review published by the NIH revealed that eliminating added sugar from one's diet may indeed help slow down the skin's aging process.
The country superstar keeps it simple in terms of skincare
Reba McEntire understands the importance of a good skincare routine alongside a healthy lifestyle for maintaining a radiant complexion that doesn't rely on makeup. The country superstar opts for clean skincare products for her age-defying appearance, such as those from the Japanese brand Noevir. "I've been using them for years," McEntire told New Beauty.
McEntire's approach to skincare is straightforward, as she shared with Closer Weekly — she focuses on cleansing her face thoroughly after removing makeup and follows up with a moisturizer, often turning to the Watercress Hydration Cascade moisturizer by FarmHouse Fresh when not using Noevir. Additionally, McEntire prioritizes sunscreen application (and you should, too), as she told OK! Magazine, and mostly prefers makeup products that don't feel heavy on her skin.
Despite her natural beauty, McEntire loves a good glam (she might've been inspired by her decades-long friendship with Dolly Parton, who famously wears makeup even to bed). McEntire views makeup as a confidence booster, as she shared with New Beauty, particularly before performances. "Makeup gives me confidence. Especially when it makes me look better," the star said, explaining, "Without makeup, you can't see my eyes. Makeup brings them out."