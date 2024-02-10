The Rumored Reason Taylor Swift Has Never Done The Super Bowl Halftime Show (But Might Someday)
Taylor Swift, one of the most sought-after artists today, boasts millions of albums sold worldwide, consistently sold-out world tours, and a plethora of prestigious awards. In 2023 alone, Swift clinched Time Magazine's Person of the Year title, secured Spotify's most-streamed artist badge, and had a top-grossing concert documentary. However, what likely nobody had on their 2023 bingo card was Swift becoming an NFL favorite. After Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce went public, the superstar became a regular at her beau's games, raising the inevitable question — will she do the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?
Well, we now know the answer is no, and there's a pretty good reason for it. According to a Daily Mail report, Swift believed that performing at the 2024 halftime show wouldn't mark a significant milestone in her career, especially as she was already immersed in her Eras world tour. "She has zero time to prepare a Super Bowl show," the insider close to the superstar shared, adding, "She knows she is at her peak in her career, and each move from this point on is as important as the next."
While Swift's decision to focus on her world tour is clear, another question remains: Why hasn't she already graced the Super Bowl halftime stage? Despite not having an annual large-scale world tour, Swift has faced various factors that have previously prevented her from seizing this monumental opportunity.
Swift still doesn't own all of her music
The primary reason Taylor Swift has yet to grace the Super Bowl halftime stage likely stems from her ongoing efforts to regain full ownership of her music catalog. Following Scooter Braun's acquisition of Swift's first six albums through his purchase of Big Machine Label Group in 2019, Swift embarked on re-recording her early works to reclaim ownership. With four albums already re-released under her name — Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and 1989 (Taylor's Version) — only two albums remain: Taylor Swift and Reputation. Given this context, it seems unlikely that Swift would be inclined to perform at the Super Bowl, with any potential earnings possibly benefiting Braun.
Additionally, Swift was previously sponsored by Coca-Cola, preventing her from performing at any events sponsored by the brand's competitors. Notably, Pepsi had been a Super Bowl sponsor for a whole decade, up until 2022, when Apple took over. Technically, Swift is now available to perform at the NFL event of the year with or without Coca-Cola, but she still isn't doing it.
Usher, slated to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, expressed interest in having Swift as a guest star during a November 2023 interview with Today. Unfortunately for him (and us), that definitely isn't happening, as we don't even know whether Swift will be in attendance at the Super Bowl.
The superstar is interested in a Nashville-based Super Bowl performance
Just a day before the 2024 Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Taylor Swift will find herself halfway across the world in Tokyo, Japan, gearing up for her Eras concert on Saturday, February 10. Her packed agenda leaves many wondering how she'll manage to make it back in time for her beau's biggest night of the year, but we're sure she'll put her private jet to good use.
Although Swift's schedule is undeniably hectic, it's worth noting that she wasn't completely disinterested in performing. In 2022, TMZ confirmed that the megastar was indeed approached with the opportunity but had to decline due to her commitment to re-recording her albums. Despite her previous refusal, Swift holds an interest in gracing the NFL bash with her presence.
According to the insider who spoke with the Daily Mail, Swift, apart from prioritizing other aspects of her career, has a preference for performing at a Super Bowl held in Nashville, Tennessee — the place where her journey to stardom began. "She will do [the halftime show] eventually, but she is in no rush at all to do it in Vegas or do it in the next couple of years," said the source, adding, "She knows she has all the time in the world, and she always reminds her team that Madonna was 53 when she finally did the show herself, so timing is everything." While we hope for a swifter appearance, we're definitely willing to wait if necessary.