The Sweet Way Prince George And Princess Charlotte Stepped Up For Kate Amid Her Recovery

Much to the world's surprise, Catherine, Princess of Wales began her abdominal surgery recovery in mid-January 2024 without almost anyone even realizing she had gone in for an operation in the first place. The princess spent nearly two weeks at The London Clinic before being discharged to continue recovering and healing at home. Although Kensington Palace has largely kept the details of Kate's procedure under wraps, a few individuals close to Kate likely have intimate knowledge of what she's going through — the Wales family.

Her husband, Prince William, and their three children have hopefully made the future queen's recovery as smooth as possible. Us Weekly revealed that a source divulged George, Charlotte, and Louis got to comfort their mother following surgery. As a sweet gesture, they "all made her some 'get well soon' cards along with some of her favorite snacks."

Based on the royal announcement posted to Instagram, the youngest royals will likely have some much-cherished downtime with their mom while she heals. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement read. However, the source did note to Us Weekly that Kate is "already eager to get back to work" and has been "back working from her bed." Hopefully, she isn't pushing herself too hard to return to duties.