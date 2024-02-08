Kate Middleton Proved She's Still A Perfect Princess Amid Her Abdominal Health Crisis

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales has been taking a break from public duties, she continues to fulfill her royal responsibilities behind the scenes. The royal statement on January 17 disclosed Kate's surgery. A second royal statement from Kensington Palace on January 29 revealed that the princess had left The London Clinic and was at home continuing the recovery process. Even before she left the hospital, palace sources indicated Kate would work from home while she recuperated.

On February 5, Kate Garraway, a host of "Good Morning Britain," revealed that she had recently received a condolence letter from the princess and William, Prince of Wales. Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, died in January after suffering a cardiac arrest the previous month. He had also been dealing with complications of COVID-19, which he contracted in March 2020. Garraway mentioned the letters she had received when she returned to work on the talk show, noting that Kate had gone the extra mile to support her family while they grieved.

"Catherine and William sent a beautiful letter, and I know Catherine has been in hospital herself, so I really appreciated that," Garraway informed the program's audience (via the Daily Mail). However, she refrained from quoting from the letters, explaining that the royal family requested she keep the message private. "I just think it was lovely of them to reach out to me," Garraway added.