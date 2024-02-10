Body Language Expert Tells Us Tucker Carlson Wasn't Himself During Putin Interview

Tucker Carlson has a reputation. The former Fox News firebrand has shouted, sworn, and argued at people he was interviewing while hosting "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on the network. His blustery style, complete with animated hand gestures and physical posturing, earned him both ratings and criticism.

After he was fired from Fox in April 2023, Carlson ventured out on his own, eventually finding himself on the Tucker Carlson Network in December 2023, his self-created digital network. The California native posts podcast episodes, answers questions, does investigative reports, and broadcasts interviews, like his recent sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The interview marks the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 that someone in American media has interviewed Putin. While that fact alone is enough to have made people take notice of Carlson's visit to the Kremlin in Moscow on February 6, 2024, the one-on-one also brought up questions about Carlson's behavior. In an exclusive interview with The List, Jess Ponce III, a body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," confirmed the usually animated host just didn't seem like himself with his subdued demeanor.