All The Plastic Surgery Rumors Ivanka Trump Has Faced
Ivanka Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has faced criticism on various fronts throughout her public life. One significant area of contention has been her role in the Trump administration, particularly her appointment as an official advisor to her father during his presidency. Critics argued that her lack of political experience and potential conflicts of interest raised ethical concerns. Additionally, Ivanka's non-political business moves, such as the July 2020 promotion of Goya beans on her Twitter account, drew immense backlash. With so much focus on Ivanka and her controversial moments, it comes as no surprise that her looks have also been the topic of conversation.
For years, the former First Daughter has faced a string of plastic surgery rumors. Several surgeons have weighed in on Ivanka's physical evolution, with her father even rumored to have encouraged her to get cosmetic work done when she was younger. With Donald Trump desperate to move back into the White House in 2024, the chatter surrounding Ivanka's appearance is unlikely to cease anytime soon.
Many believe Ivanka had several procedures done to her face
Much of the plastic surgery rumors surrounding Ivanka Trump have been regarding her face. Multiple surgeons seem to agree that Ivanka may have had work done to her nose. Dr. Alexander Z. Rivkin, founder of RIVKIN Aesthetics in Los Angeles, told the Daily Mail in November 2023 that Ivanka's nose appears more defined than it did in past years. "This is an effect she could have achieved with non-surgical rhinoplasty with filler," Dr. Rivkin told the outlet. Dr. Sergio Alvarez, CEO of Mia Aesthetics, believes the same, telling The Mirror also in November 2023, "Her nose points slightly up. Balancing on the face, especially for women, the aesthetic beauty standard for a nose for a female is [one that] curves up. For Ivanka, where there used to be a bump, it is now turned upwards."
Aside from her nose, Ivanka's chin has also been the subject of debate. Several plastic surgeons have concluded that there has been some type of procedure done in the area. In younger photos, Ivanka appears to have a fuller, rounder face, though recently, her jaw area seems much more defined, as pointed out by Dr. Sam Rizk, who told The Skin Care Edit in September 2022, "If you look at Ivanka's earlier photos when she was a girl, it seems like she may have had some refinements done to her nose and possibly a small chin implant to advance her jawline slightly."
There have been suggestions that Ivanka got breast implants
Possible breast implant rumors have also plagued Ivanka Trump. These were only exacerbated when the July 2018 Trump tell-all, "Born Trump," was released by Vanity Fair senior reporter Emily Jane Fox. In the book, Fox alleged that while Ivanka was pursuing a modeling career, her father, Donald Trump, wanted her to get breast implants. Though Ivanka has never confirmed whether or not she got a breast augmentation at her dad's advice, Michigan surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn also told The Skincare Edit in September 2022 that she likely had. "It appears to me that she's had two major plastic surgeries: a rhinoplasty when she was a lot younger—her nose looks longer, thinner, and more narrow—and a breast augmentation several years ago," Youn stated.
Much of this speculation has been based on photos of Ivanka from over the years. No one from her inner circle has shared her possible surgery secrets. However, she certainly wouldn't be the first celebrity to undergo a slight nip-tuck privately.