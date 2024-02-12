Donald Trump Takes Aim At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce On The Heels Of The 2024 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift may not be a politician, but her words hold incredible political power... or at least former President Donald Trump seems to think so. In a continuation of the political rivalry between Trump and Swift, the GOP presidential candidate issued a little warning to the pop star ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, and it was just as hilarious as you think it might be.
On Super Bowl Sunday, the outspoken Republican went on his social media platform Truth Social to call out Swift and ask her not to talk politics at America's biggest yearly football game, specifically not if it were to praise his longtime political opponent, President Joe Biden.
"Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country," the former president outlined, taking a moment to throw a few shots in Biden's direction. Trump cited his own time in office, specifically his passing of the Music Modernization Act, as the reason Swift should support him over Biden. Signed into law in 2017, the Music Modernization Act makes licensing "more fair" for music artists and distributors.
Trump is a fan of Travis Kelce
Donald Trump's social media post on Super Bowl Sunday had much to say about Taylor Swift. In the post, Trump went on to say that it would be "disloyal" of Swift to be vocally supportive of President Joe Biden, stating that it was the Music Modernization Act that made the "Anti-Hero" musician a ton of money.
Trump didn't stop by urging Swift to support him over Biden. The politician called himself a fan of Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and seemed to jokingly hint that this is another reason for Swift to be a Trump supporter. "Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis," Trump admitted, "even though he may be a liberal and probably can't stand me!"
In a 2020 interview with V Magazine, Swift broke her longtime oath to stay out of politics by proudly stating she was voting for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. "Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs," the "Cruel Summer" singer declared.