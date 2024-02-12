The Sign Travis Kelce Gave During Super Bowl 2024 That Reputation (Taylor's Version) Is Coming

Travis Kelce wasn't the only one close to Taylor Swift to hint at a potential release of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" in the run up to the Super Bowl. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and friend of Swift, used the song "... Ready For It?" as she was seen getting ready for an event in Las Vegas. We're hoping the signs are adding up!

While some people had thought that Swift would use the 2024 Grammys to announce a rerecording, she instead took the opportunity of getting her 13th Grammy to tell her fans that she'd be releasing a brand-new album — "The Tortured Poets Department." While it wasn't the much-anticipated "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," it was still an exciting announcement for Swifties. And we're hoping that Kelce's wink to "...Ready For It?" signals another big announcement soon.

Swifties definitely noticed Kelce's seeming nod to his superstar singer girlfriend as the Super Bowl kicked off. Some people even think that Swift might use the Super Bowl halftime for the album announcement.