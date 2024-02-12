The Sign Travis Kelce Gave During Super Bowl 2024 That Reputation (Taylor's Version) Is Coming
Swifties are convinced that Taylor Swift is going to announce her plans to re-record and release "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," with her seemingly dropping hints about it — just look at the dress Swift wore to the Golden Globes this year and the multitude of other snake Easter eggs Taylor has seemingly planted into her recent social media posts. There could be another hint, thanks to none other than Travis Kelce. During the Super Bowl pre-show, in a promo for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce said, "are you ready for it?" and winked at the camera.
...Are You Ready For It? 😉
— Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) February 12, 2024
While he's theoretically talking just about people getting ready for the big game, why would they give him, of all people, that line? And what's with the wink? Is there something that he knows that we don't? After all, Kelce has said that he's heard some of Swift's unreleased music, so certainly has some unique insight. Of course, "... Ready For It?" is one of Taylor Swift's hit singles from "Reputation." She actually first teased the song during a football game back in 2017 between Alabama and Florida State.
Swifties are hoping that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is on the way
Travis Kelce wasn't the only one close to Taylor Swift to hint at a potential release of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" in the run up to the Super Bowl. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and friend of Swift, used the song "... Ready For It?" as she was seen getting ready for an event in Las Vegas. We're hoping the signs are adding up!
While some people had thought that Swift would use the 2024 Grammys to announce a rerecording, she instead took the opportunity of getting her 13th Grammy to tell her fans that she'd be releasing a brand-new album — "The Tortured Poets Department." While it wasn't the much-anticipated "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," it was still an exciting announcement for Swifties. And we're hoping that Kelce's wink to "...Ready For It?" signals another big announcement soon.
Swifties definitely noticed Kelce's seeming nod to his superstar singer girlfriend as the Super Bowl kicked off. Some people even think that Swift might use the Super Bowl halftime for the album announcement.