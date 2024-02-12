Reba McEntire's Super Bowl Performance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Super Bowl LVIII may turn out to be one of those games that's more memorable for highlights off the field. There are the always-anticipated commercials — Tina Fey's Super Bowl ad was the "30 Rock" reunion we were all waiting for — along with the halftime show starring Usher, and of course, all things Taylor, Taylor, Taylor. Add to that list the spectacular performance of the National Anthem by none other than Reba McEntire.

The country music icon looked stunning in a black-and-silver ensemble that included studded black pants, and her voice was perfectly spot-on. Time-wise, the rendition came in under 90.5 seconds (her repeat of "the brave" doesn't count, ruled BetMGM's John Ewing), falling squarely between Alicia Keys' longest game anthem and Neil Diamond's shortest.

McEntire's earnest performance moved Kansas City Chiefs lineman Chris Jones to tears, and the NFL's footage showed other players nodding their heads in solidarity with the sentiment. And in case the moment wasn't patriotic enough, McEntire repeatedly pointed to the American flag on the field, and her final notes were coordinated with the Air Force flyby over Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. But it wasn't just her performance that has us picking up our jaws from the floor.