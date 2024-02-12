Reba McEntire's Super Bowl Performance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Super Bowl LVIII may turn out to be one of those games that's more memorable for highlights off the field. There are the always-anticipated commercials — Tina Fey's Super Bowl ad was the "30 Rock" reunion we were all waiting for — along with the halftime show starring Usher, and of course, all things Taylor, Taylor, Taylor. Add to that list the spectacular performance of the National Anthem by none other than Reba McEntire.
The country music icon looked stunning in a black-and-silver ensemble that included studded black pants, and her voice was perfectly spot-on. Time-wise, the rendition came in under 90.5 seconds (her repeat of "the brave" doesn't count, ruled BetMGM's John Ewing), falling squarely between Alicia Keys' longest game anthem and Neil Diamond's shortest.
McEntire's earnest performance moved Kansas City Chiefs lineman Chris Jones to tears, and the NFL's footage showed other players nodding their heads in solidarity with the sentiment. And in case the moment wasn't patriotic enough, McEntire repeatedly pointed to the American flag on the field, and her final notes were coordinated with the Air Force flyby over Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. But it wasn't just her performance that has us picking up our jaws from the floor.
Reba McEntire is as ageless as the National Anthem itself
.@reba sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/yEQi89hYGg— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024
Reba McEntire transformed herself early on from a rodeo racing teen to a country music sensation, and she shows no sign of quitting. Her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LVIII showed that she has not only a golden voice, but also possibly a portrait in the attic. For a woman poised to turn 69 in March 2024, the Queen of Country looked positively ageless as she belted out the nation's anthem.
Sure, there was one skeptic who snarked on X (formerly Twitter), "She can hardly sing through that plastic surgery," but they were quickly shouted down. "You are blind if you think Reba McEntire has had plastic surgery. She is beyond amazing," a commenter retorted.
And McEntire's performance got even more raves. Said one, "Breathtakingly beautiful! Made me proud to be an American and a Reba fan!" Another viewer found themselves reacting much the same way the Chiefs' Chris Jones did. "It is incredibly rude to just throw a bucket of cut onions in my face like this." And another echoed, "Nice! You're timelessly beautiful Reba!"
We couldn't agree more.