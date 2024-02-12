Body Language Expert Tells Us The Truth About Usher & Alicia Keys' Connection At Super Bowl 2024
The football action at the 2024 Super Bowl had people on the edge of their seats, but it was the spectacular halftime show featuring Usher that really set the whole event on fire. As is tradition, the singer performed a medley of his most popular songs, including "Superstar," "OMG," and "Yeah."
There were also a slew of surprise musical guests who joined the eight-time Grammy winner, the first being Alicia Keys. Seated at a funky red piano, Usher turned the spotlight over to the former "The Voice" judge, who sang her hit song "If I Ain't Got You."
Leaving her piano behind, Keys rose to reveal a curve-hugging, super-sparkly red jumpsuit, then joined Usher in his pure-white outfit to belt out their 2004 duet "My Boo" on its 20th anniversary year. The two performers were in perfect sync, moving together with the song's rhythm, and looking closer than ever in both a physical and emotional sense. Speaking exclusively with The List, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," took a deeper look at the duo's intimate performance to find out what their connection revealed.
The two singers have obvious chemistry
When Usher released the song "My Boo" featuring Alicia Keys, it went to the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and stayed there for six weeks. It also won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals, and the official video has over 178 million views — plus enough chemistry between the two to have set off dating rumors when it was released. While their 2024 Super Bowl halftime show was hot enough for those rumors to roar back to life, the romance only goes as far as deep friendship.
Body language expert Jess Ponce III shared his observations of the performance with The List. "Their undeniable connection was on full display for the audience, with gestures and bodies moving in perfect unison as they passionately performed their duet," he noted, along with their still-obvious chemistry. "However, a closer look at their faces revealed the genuine joy of two dear friends enjoying a fantastic time together." Keys has been married to Swizz Beatz since 2010, and its been reported Usher and his long-term girlfriend Jenn picked up a marriage license the Thursday before the Super Bowl.
Still, Ponce expressed how the connection between the singers is something to be admired. "It's heartwarming to witness such a compelling and complementary connection between two individuals," he stated. "As Usher embraced Alicia, her eyes spoke volumes, conveying that she was truly having the time of her life with a dear friend."