Body Language Expert Tells Us The Truth About Usher & Alicia Keys' Connection At Super Bowl 2024

The football action at the 2024 Super Bowl had people on the edge of their seats, but it was the spectacular halftime show featuring Usher that really set the whole event on fire. As is tradition, the singer performed a medley of his most popular songs, including "Superstar," "OMG," and "Yeah."

There were also a slew of surprise musical guests who joined the eight-time Grammy winner, the first being Alicia Keys. Seated at a funky red piano, Usher turned the spotlight over to the former "The Voice" judge, who sang her hit song "If I Ain't Got You."

Leaving her piano behind, Keys rose to reveal a curve-hugging, super-sparkly red jumpsuit, then joined Usher in his pure-white outfit to belt out their 2004 duet "My Boo" on its 20th anniversary year. The two performers were in perfect sync, moving together with the song's rhythm, and looking closer than ever in both a physical and emotional sense. Speaking exclusively with The List, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," took a deeper look at the duo's intimate performance to find out what their connection revealed.