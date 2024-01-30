Meet Usher's Girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea

Audiences everywhere have loved watching the transformation of Usher since his start on the classic television show, "Star Search," at just 14. His gripping performance eventually led to a recording contract with LaFace Records, an Atlanta-based company that specialized in representing pop, rhythm and blues, and rap artists. When he was 25, he created his first No. 1 hit album, "Confessions," and hasn't slowed down since.

Despite having a busy music career, though, the R&B artist still makes time for a personal life. From 2007 to 2009, Usher was married to fashion designer Tameka Foster. The pair had two sons during that time, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond. A decade after his divorce from Foster, he began dating Jenn Goicoechea.

Since getting together, Jenn Goicoechea and Usher welcomed two of Usher's four kids and have done a fair job of staying out of drama despite the constant spotlight. Jenn Goicoechea may not be a household name like her multi-Grammy-winning partner, but she is arguably just as intriguing.