Donald Trump Jr. Proves His Immaturity With Super Bowl 2024 Joke That's So Bizarre

Donald Trump has many supporters on his side, but perhaps none more fervent than his namesake son. Donald Trump Jr. has been actively stumping for his dad on the 2024 campaign trail ever since the former president announced his candidacy. When he's not attending rallies, he's speaking out on social media about all the wrongs in America that Trump will put right if re-elected. Even Super Bowl LVIII was an opportunity for Don Jr. to get a word in for his father — though it was more of a junior-high-level dig than a serious political statement.

On the heels of the 2024 Super Bowl, Donald Trump took aim at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on his Truth Social platform. Pointing out that he was key to the passage of the Music Modernization Act that allowed Swift and other artists more freedom over their works, Trump argued there was "no way" she could come out in support of re-electing Joe Biden. As for Kelce, the former POTUS is a fan, "though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!" Inspired by his father's opinion of the pop superstar, Don Jr. ordered a special treat for his family's Super Bowl snacking: cookies featuring a photoshopped image of Swift wearing the famous red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap. "The kids seemed to like our Super Bowl cookies," Don Jr. posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Took some creative license but I like it."