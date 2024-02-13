Why Taylor Swift's Jet-Setting Lifestyle Landed Her In Hot Water

Taylor Swift is good at a lot of things — she's one of the world's biggest music artists, boasting a number of prestigious awards; Spotify's most streamed musician in 2023; and one of the celebrities with the biggest carbon footprint in the world.

Yard, a digital marketing agency, reported that from January to July 2022, Swift spent an astonishing 15.9 days in the air. This led to her being labeled as one of the worst offenders in terms of jet emissions, landing her in some pretty hot water. Responding to the criticism, Swift took steps to mitigate her environmental impact. Before embarking on her Eras tour in March 2023, the "Bad Blood" singer went above and beyond by purchasing more than double the necessary carbon credits to offset all tour-related travel, Swift's rep told Insider. Additionally, she made the decision to sell one of her two private jets, opting to keep just one for her globe-trotting needs.

While Swift's frequent travels are often tied to her professional commitments, such as touring, her sky-high lifestyle is not only tied to showbiz purposes. Taylor's relationship with Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, also made an unfavorable impact on the planet. A now-deactivated Instagram page run by a college student that previously tracked her flights, @taylorswiftsjets, reported that her romance with Kelce resulted in approximately 138 tons of carbon emissions in just three months.