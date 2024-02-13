Why Taylor Swift's Jet-Setting Lifestyle Landed Her In Hot Water
Taylor Swift is good at a lot of things — she's one of the world's biggest music artists, boasting a number of prestigious awards; Spotify's most streamed musician in 2023; and one of the celebrities with the biggest carbon footprint in the world.
Yard, a digital marketing agency, reported that from January to July 2022, Swift spent an astonishing 15.9 days in the air. This led to her being labeled as one of the worst offenders in terms of jet emissions, landing her in some pretty hot water. Responding to the criticism, Swift took steps to mitigate her environmental impact. Before embarking on her Eras tour in March 2023, the "Bad Blood" singer went above and beyond by purchasing more than double the necessary carbon credits to offset all tour-related travel, Swift's rep told Insider. Additionally, she made the decision to sell one of her two private jets, opting to keep just one for her globe-trotting needs.
While Swift's frequent travels are often tied to her professional commitments, such as touring, her sky-high lifestyle is not only tied to showbiz purposes. Taylor's relationship with Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, also made an unfavorable impact on the planet. A now-deactivated Instagram page run by a college student that previously tracked her flights, @taylorswiftsjets, reported that her romance with Kelce resulted in approximately 138 tons of carbon emissions in just three months.
Swift's legal threats made her an online antihero
As she faced criticism from various sources for her enormous carbon footprint, Taylor Swift was particularly upset about her airplane habits being monitored. Jack Sweeney, a college student from Florida, tracked numerous celebrities, including Swift, as they traveled by air. "I try to share everyone's info, no matter who it is," Sweeney told the BBC, but Swift didn't care and legally demanded he stop.
In December 2023, Sweeney received a cease-and-desist letter from Swift's legal team, citing the tracking as a critical matter for her safety, as reported by The Washington Post. Notably, Sweeney's social media accounts posting Swift's flight data were soon disabled by the platforms. However, Sweeney added to the BBC, "Her fans, who have grown the [@taylorswiftsjets] accounts and subreddit, are the ones truly interested." Despite this, Swift didn't want her flight routes supervised, even though that's already done by the Federal Aviation Administration. In addition to having her carbon emissions scrutinized, Swift's legal threats to Sweeney sparked an online debate.
In a Reddit thread discussing the case, one user wrote, "It's public info that's already out there; there's not much she can do, but threatening a college kid over this is just cruel. What a way to point the focus on her carbon footprint, though." Another person commented, "This ain't it, Taylor... I love the music, but your billionaire status will eventually turn you into a villain."
Swift's carbon credit money will likely be put to good use
Following intense criticism of her frequent air travel, Taylor Swift isn't landing. Instead, she's just paying more. By buying enough carbon credits to offset her emissions for her Eras world tour, Swift's actions technically make her carbon footprint compliant with regulations, but they do not eliminate it entirely.
Although the specifics of how Swift's investment in carbon credits is being utilized remain undisclosed, it opens avenues for positive ecological endeavors. For instance, the funds could be directed towards planting more trees or advancing carbon removal technologies. While Swift hasn't publicly spoken on the topic, nor is it known what exactly is being done with her money, a company voluntarily stepped in to offset the carbon footprint the superstar emitted on her flight from Japan to the U.S. as she rushed to the 2024 Super Bowl.
Spiritus, a climate company, pledged to neutralize the estimated 40 tons of carbon emissions from Swift's pre-Super Bowl flight, amounting to $28,000, as reported by Business Wire. "Taylor Swift's flight to the big game provides a platform where the power of music and the urgency of climate action converge," said Charles Cadieu, Spiritus' co-founder and CEO. He added that the gesture is "a symbol of how every action, no matter the stage, can contribute to a more sustainable world." As Swift continues her sky-high jet-setting, we eagerly await for the Taylor Swift effect to bring about a positive impact on reducing carbon emissions.