The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Super Bowl

Whether or not you're a football fan, the Super Bowl is always a big event. This year's Super Bowl, though, felt especially big. Between the halftime show, the star-studded sidelines, and, of course, Taylor Swift acting as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's, own personal cheerleader, this was one particularly exciting game. And, with so many performers and stars looking on as football history was made, the fashion went far beyond the football uniforms the players sported.

As is always true with celebrity fashion, there were good looks, and there were bad looks. From football fans who we know and love to players' spouses and even those providing the entertainment, plenty of the folks front-and-center at Super Bowl LVIII managed to commit some major fashion crimes in the name of football. Some Super Bowl attendees looked way too dressed down, while others took the art of bedazzling too far. Whether you were rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Fransisco 49ers, we can all agree on one thing. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who wins or loses; what matters most is what everyone wore. We've got all the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Super Bowl.