The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Super Bowl
Whether or not you're a football fan, the Super Bowl is always a big event. This year's Super Bowl, though, felt especially big. Between the halftime show, the star-studded sidelines, and, of course, Taylor Swift acting as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's, own personal cheerleader, this was one particularly exciting game. And, with so many performers and stars looking on as football history was made, the fashion went far beyond the football uniforms the players sported.
As is always true with celebrity fashion, there were good looks, and there were bad looks. From football fans who we know and love to players' spouses and even those providing the entertainment, plenty of the folks front-and-center at Super Bowl LVIII managed to commit some major fashion crimes in the name of football. Some Super Bowl attendees looked way too dressed down, while others took the art of bedazzling too far. Whether you were rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Fransisco 49ers, we can all agree on one thing. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who wins or loses; what matters most is what everyone wore. We've got all the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Super Bowl.
Best believe Travis Kelce is still bejeweled
Travis Kelce was certainly one of the men of the hour at Super Bowl LVIII. So, it's only fair that when entering the stadium, he, as his girlfriend would say, "made the whole place shimmer." Yet, this head-to-toe black and sparkling silver suit with layered necklaces was just a bit over the top. Of course, Kelce spent most of the game in his red and white Kansas City Chiefs uniform. But, some of his teammates looked a bit more dapper and modest in sleeker suits when they first arrived, and these looks were better picks.
Carrot Top just rolled out of bed
Comedian Carrot Top was seen in the stands before the game enjoying a hot dog while he waited for kick-off. Sure — he didn't need to be dressed to the nines to simply watch the game from the sidelines, but couldn't he have at least looked like he bothered to get ready to leave the house. Between his messy hair, headband, and a tattered old t-shirt, we're fairly certain that this is exactly what he wore to bed the night before the game.
Gwen Stefani was swallowed by fringe
Before the big game began, Gwen Stefani took the stage to perform "Purple Irises" with her husband, Blake Shelton. We can't imagine how Stefani could have packed more unique elements into one outfit, and frankly, it had our heads spinning. She wore big platform boots, color-blocked pants with thigh-high slits, a striped crop top, a buckle belt, and a fishnet bodysuit layered under everything. Oh, and there was also plenty of fringe. Before tossing it off, though, we did appreciate her sports jersey reference with "Stefani" printed on the back of her jacket.
Reba McEntire wore random items from the back of her closet
Reba McEntire certainly had star power when she performed the National Anthem to kick off Super Bowl LVIII. Her look, though, did not. Her busy, fringe-covered, bedazzled pants paired with a beige jacket and massive belt buckle made it look like she rifled through the back of her closet and threw on whatever she could find. And the big, grey, furry werewolf-like coat she wore over it when walking in just reinforced the idea.
Claire Kittle wore tin foil chic
Claire Kittle was basically the San Francisco 49ers version of Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII. She's married to the 49ers tight end, George Kittle. So, as football royalty, her ensemble was of the utmost importance. But why did she look like she upcycled a Mylar emergency blanket into a three-piece outfit for the special occasion? This silver pair of pants, bralette, and oversized jacket certainly attracted attention, but the whole look just felt a bit tacky.
Blake Lively was ready to hit the gym
Blake Lively is often by her BFF Taylor Swift's side at important events, so it was no surprise when the ladies hit the Super Bowl together. Lively's ensemble, though, did surprise us. The star is a well-known fashionista. So, why did she sport an Adidas tracksuit? The red hue was great for rooting on her best friend's beau, but otherwise, we were at a loss. This look would have been better for attending a small Super Bowl party than filling a seat next to Swift at the big game.
Andra Day's ensemble was drab
If we had a "Best Voice" list for this year's Super Bowl, Andra Day definitely would have topped it for her pre-game performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." We just wish that Day wore something that stood out as much as her voice did. We admit her ensemble wasn't that bad, but the head-to-toe beige was reminiscent of a big rubber glove, and the oversized fit didn't let Day and her beauty stand out.
Post Malone's outfit shrunk in the wash
When Post Malone hit the field to perform "America the Beautiful" before the game, his outfit was certainly inoffensive enough. That doesn't mean, though, that we didn't have questions. The first: why did all of these items not quite seem to fit? The pants were tight, and the jacket sleeves seemed too short. And why did he choose this bolo tie? This wasn't the worst outfit of Super Bowl Sunday, but we still can't understand why he picked it.
Luke Combs looked all set for a hunting trip
The Super Bowl may be the most important football game of the year, but it's still a football game. Consequently, the appropriate attire for folks watching from the sidelines is certainly casual. Yet, country music star Luke Combs took casual attire just a bit too far. The singer may have been supporting the participating teams with his red baseball cap, but this shirt was a much better pick for a hunting excursion than a front-and-center seat at the Super Bowl.
Usher wore fake abs over his real abs
The word "yeah" was uttered many times at the halftime show thanks to Usher's hit song, but when he changed into his last outfit, we were all left saying, "No." Seeing that he took his shirt off mid-performance, it's clear that Usher was eager to show off his abs, and hey — we don't blame him. But why did his final outfit have fake abs carved into it? This glittery blue faux muscle outfit was just bad, but in fairness, with that many costume changes, one miss isn't too bad.