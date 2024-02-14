Anderson Cooper Honored His Family History With Son Wyatt's Name
Anderson Cooper has made a name for himself as one of CNN's most recognizable faces, with his work earning him a number of prestigious journalistic awards, including a whopping 18 Emmys. However, in 2020, Anderson found new meaning in his life when he became a dad for the first time.
Taking to Instagram, the media personality joyfully announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Describing Wyatt as "sweet, soft, and healthy," Cooper shared, "I am beyond happy." Anderson also revealed how he honored his family history with his son's name, sharing that his father, who died when Anderson was just 10 years old, was also named Wyatt Cooper. Furthermore, Wyatt's middle name, Morgan, was also an homage to his family, as Anderson noted. "It's a family name on my mom's side," he shared, adding, "I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me."
Despite experiencing profound losses, including the passing of his father at a young age and the death of his older brother, Carter Cooper, when Anderson was 21, the journalist has remained open about his grief. Through his podcast, "All There Is with Anderson Cooper," he bravely delves into the depths of his emotional journey in order to be a better parent.
Becoming a dad made Anderson Cooper think he hadn't lived before
Despite the tragic details of Anderson Cooper's life, he remains committed to being the best father he can be. After becoming a parent for the first time, Anderson told People, "It feels like my life has actually begun," and added, "This is a new level of love. It's unlike anything I've experienced, and yet it's also very familiar, incredibly special, and intimate. It's really extraordinary."
What you may not know about Anderson is that he's actually a father of two, with his second son, Sebastian Luke Cooper, born in 2022. Both Sebastian and his older brother were born to anonymous surrogates, whom Anderson praised on multiple occasions. In his Instagram post announcing the birth of his first son, the journalist wrote, "It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates, give to families who can't have children."
Anderson co-parents both of the boys with his ex, with whom he still lives. Even though Benjamin Maisani and Anderson had already called it quits at the time their first son was born, Anderson clarified during his appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that he considers Maisani to be family. "I knew what it was like growing up without a dad," he told People in an earlier conversation, noting, "If there was ever something that happened to me, I would want Wyatt to be surrounded by love."
He doesn't want his children to see 'the sadness behind his eyes'
Anderson Cooper, having experienced significant losses early in his life, is intimately acquainted with grief, not only his own but also the lingering sadness of his late mother following the deaths of his father and brother. In an interview with The New York Times, the journalist shared his desire for his children not to witness that sorrow within him, noting, "I don't want it to be behind my eyes anymore."
Discovering an unpublished book written by his late father titled "The Importance of Grieving" was a catalyst for Cooper to confront his unresolved emotional pain. A particular line from the book resonated deeply with him, which said that if a person doesn't deal with their grief, it will unexpectedly loom behind every corner throughout the person's life. "I read this quote, and I realized — this is exactly what I've done," Cooper told the magazine.
Now a parent himself, Cooper's new chapter has proven to be the best thing that's ever happened to him. His former partner, Benjamin Maisani, noticed the transformative effect fatherhood has had on Cooper, sharing with People, "Anderson has changed a lot since Wyatt arrived. He's happy and relaxed in a way he's never been before." It's clear that, as Cooper strives to honor his family's legacy, he has found immense enrichment in his role as a father.