Anderson Cooper Honored His Family History With Son Wyatt's Name

Anderson Cooper has made a name for himself as one of CNN's most recognizable faces, with his work earning him a number of prestigious journalistic awards, including a whopping 18 Emmys. However, in 2020, Anderson found new meaning in his life when he became a dad for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, the media personality joyfully announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Describing Wyatt as "sweet, soft, and healthy," Cooper shared, "I am beyond happy." Anderson also revealed how he honored his family history with his son's name, sharing that his father, who died when Anderson was just 10 years old, was also named Wyatt Cooper. Furthermore, Wyatt's middle name, Morgan, was also an homage to his family, as Anderson noted. "It's a family name on my mom's side," he shared, adding, "I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me."

Despite experiencing profound losses, including the passing of his father at a young age and the death of his older brother, Carter Cooper, when Anderson was 21, the journalist has remained open about his grief. Through his podcast, "All There Is with Anderson Cooper," he bravely delves into the depths of his emotional journey in order to be a better parent.