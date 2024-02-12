The Controversy Surrounding The Kennedy Family Super Bowl Commercial, Explained

Some people watch the Super Bowl for the game, some people watch for the commercials, and this year, some people watched for Taylor Swift. No matter their reason for tuning in, people definitely noticed the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential ad this year, and the reactions varied from confusion to eye-rolling annoyance. The ad played on the nostalgia of John F. Kennedy's presidential run as Kennedy Jr.'s face replaced that of his uncle in the original 1960 ad, which features a catchy jingle listing the reasons people should vote for Kennedy. Kennedy Jr. is running as a third-party candidate for president, a move not supported by much of his family.

It turns out that Kennedy Jr. didn't have anything to do with the ad, and it doesn't sound like he was too happy about it. After it ran, Kennedy Jr. posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. [Federal Election Committee] FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff."