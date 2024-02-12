Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Outfit Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Back in January 2023, Jason Kelce made headlines as he supported his brother (and Taylor Swift's boyfriend), Travis Kelce, during the post-season. As the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Buffalo Bills, Jason removed his shirt in celebration after Travis scored a crucial touchdown. While Jason was watching the action from a climate-controlled luxury box, he later took over the internet after went outside and climbed into the stands. Due to the frigid temps, his wife, Kylie Kelce, sent her husband a message to come back inside, since he was clearly not dressed for the weather.

For the 2024 Super Bowl, Jason's attire attracted a lot of attention again as he showcased his support for his brother's team. Jason sported a red "Big Yeti" T-shirt paired with plaid overalls featuring the Kansas City Chiefs logo. Fans immediately thought the straps were a strategic decision, and that Kylie wanted to ensure her husband kept his shirt on during the game. One person even hypothesized that Jason might have wanted to ditch all his clothes if Travis got a Super Bowl Touchdown. "I wonder if Jason told Kylie that he would one up his Bills experience and streak across the Super Bowl field ... and this was Kylie's way of keeping clothes on him," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).