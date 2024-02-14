Royal Expert Tells Us King Charles & Prince William's Likeness Holds Them Back From Being United

King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales have a unique relationship unlike most father-son bonds; they both grew up knowing that they would one day be sovereign of the United Kingdom and multiple Commonwealth countries. While there have been calls from some for the king to abdicate, King Charles is staying on the throne — at least, for now. As such, he is the one who wields the most power and influence. But that doesn't mean that Prince William is just sitting back and letting his father take the lead on everything; he has reportedly been wanting to get more involved in the monarchy and shaping how it moves forward.

The two men have their own style of doing things, and there's some speculation that Charles and William are in a behind-the-scenes power struggle. The List exclusively spoke with royal commentator Amanda Matta about King Charles and his eldest son to get her opinion on any potential conflict between them regarding the monarchy's future. According to Matta, their similarities could play a part in keeping them from being in lockstep over the royal family plan.

"Like many fathers and sons, I think William and Charles might be more alike than they're willing to admit!" Matta told us. "Just as Charles did for his decades-long tenure as Prince of Wales, William now shows similar signs of wanting more influence over Palace decision-making — and the direction the Monarchy, as a whole, takes into the future."