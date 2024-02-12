The Winners And Losers Of The Royal Family Hierarchy When King Charles Dies

King Charles III's cancer diagnosis shocked the world when it was announced by Buckingham Palace in February 2024. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," their statement read. However, given King Charles' history of health issues and his age, many began pondering the possibility of his death. What will happen, and more importantly, what would it mean for the rest of the royal family?

When King Charles dies, Operation Menai Bridge will come into effect. It's a code name for the plans that will be set in motion after his death to ensure a smooth transition of power. While the details of Operation Menai Bridge remain top secret, we know one thing for sure: his first-born son and heir to the throne, Prince William, will immediately become king.

However, when a new monarch takes the throne, it's not just a shuffle in the deck — it's a complete game changer. We're taking a deep dive into the dynamics between the royal family and the potential ramifications that will shape the future of the monarchy. We're dividing key royal figures into two categories: the winners, namely those who will benefit from the change in power, and the losers, those who could face significant challenges.