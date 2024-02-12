All The Royal Protocols That May Be Followed Now That King Charles Announced His Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III has been known for breaking some royal rules, but his most unprecedented move yet has been opening up to the public about his cancer diagnosis. Never in the history of the British monarchy has the sovereign so willingly disclosed their health issues. It's just not the way the palace rolls, if you will. "I think 20 years ago we would have got a very abrupt, short statement, and that's about it," former royal press secretary Simon Lewis explained during an interview with BBC Radio 4 (via U.S. News & World Report).

While the public doesn't know what kind of cancer the king has (except that it's not prostate cancer) or what kind of treatment he's undergoing, they know more about the king's health than they ever did about Queen Elizabeth II's. While the public was repeatedly told that the queen had mobility issues in the last years of her life, there were whispers that she had bone cancer.

In the historic statement released by Buckingham Palace, the institution said that "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer." Given the state of the king's health, the palace will look to a slew of protocols — some more drastic than others and many dependent on the success of Charles' treatment.