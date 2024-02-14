Why Kate Middleton's Parents Were Once Victims Of A Smear Campaign

While there is a long list of royal relatives who have gotten caught up in major scandals, no one would have ever thought to put Michael and Carole Middleton's names on that list. But Kate Middleton's parents were once victims of a smear campaign that no one saw coming.

Back in 2023, it was reported that the Middleton's Party Pieces empire had collapsed before it was sold to a buyer. Carole, who was the face of the company, had said in the past that she got the idea to create Party Pieces after she had a hard time finding party supplies for her daughter Kate's fifth birthday. Now, as far as why the company went bust, entrepreneur Jim Sinclair said that he had taken over the business from Carole because she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren. He told The Telegraph in an interview, "Carole had reached her mid-60s and quite rightly wanted to spend more time with her family," but added that the company's " investors put into place the wrong team with the wrong strategy. Mistakes were made."

Those mistakes, along with the pandemic, might have contributed to the Middleton's £2.6 million debt. And because of it, Carole and Michael have been targeted by an ugly smear campaign in their hometown.