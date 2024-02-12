PR Expert Tells Us King Charles' Statement Prioritizes Positivity Over Personal Details

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, and, instead of keeping it quiet, he and his team decided to tell the public about it via a statement from Buckingham Palace on February 5, which marked the first day of his cancer treatments. Five days later, the palace released another statement, this one a thank you directly from King Charles to his well-wishers. It was written in the first person as compared to the original statement, which was written in the third person from "His Majesty." But even with that more personal perspective, it's not all about him. The List spoke with Eden Gillott, president of Gillott Communications and crisis management expert, about what there is to glean from this latest update from the palace.

"King Charles' statement is brief and positive," Gillott said. "The statement does an excellent job of showing gratitude while swiftly shifting attention towards others." Indeed, it's just one sentence of thanks for those who've sent him support, and then King Charles pivoted to talking about others who have faced a similar situation and those who help cancer patients and their families.