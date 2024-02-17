What To Know About Sofia Vergara's Boyfriend, Justin Saliman
When Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were married, it was hard not to notice them just because they were one of the most stunning pairs in the entertainment world. Actually, anyone standing next to Vergara would get a lot of looks, which is why her boyfriend Justin Saliman is getting plenty of attention.
Soon after Vergara and Manganiello pulled the plug on their marriage in July 2023, the Hollywood star and Saliman were spotted enjoying date nights throughout Hollywood. One source close to the situation even told Us Weekly in November 2023, "Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him. They have amazing chemistry."
A second insider went on to say that Vergara and Saliman have similar connections, which is probably how they met. But what Vergara's fans really want to know is who Saliman is and whether or not the chemistry they have between them will help them go the distance in their relationship.
Justin Saliman has a Hollywood connection too
Unlike the men that Sofia Vergara has dated in the past, Dr. Justin Saliman is not someone who is used to the spotlight. However, he was married to actor Bree Turner for ten years until their divorce in 2018. The ex-couple share two kids, their daughter Stella Jean and son Dean.
Saliman is an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He doesn't have much of a social media presence, nor has he spoken out about his relationship with Vergara. However, he has received recognition for his work as a surgeon as he was honored with the Outstanding Leadership Award at the Winter Edition of the Health 2.0 conference in Las Vegas back in 2022. He's also someone who likes to invest in new technology and ideas he created the NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System through his company, Ceterix Orthopedics, which was acquired by tech company Smith & Nephew. He has also since founded another company, OutcomeMD. If Vergara ever has a torn meniscus, she knows where to go.
What's more, Saliman seems to be getting used to the attention that he's getting for dating one of the biggest stars in the celebrity world. Saliman and Vergara have been hitting up the hot Hollywood spots for their date nights more frequently. But whether or not Vergara is taking the handsome surgeon seriously is what everyone wants to know.
Sofia Vergara is open to the idea of love and marriage
Sofia Vergara has so far played it coy and is yet to go "Instagram official" with her new beau Justin Saliman. Instead, she's just been focused on her work, including working on "Griselda." Not only that, but it seems like she's also keeping her options open. In a 2024 interview with the Daily Mail's You Magazine, she said that she's not on any of the dating apps and that she's simply taking things day by day. Vergara said, "I'm bad with technology, so I'm sure I would click on the wrong ones," but added, "I'm open to having fun and meeting people."
The stunning Latina also added that it had only been six months since she and her ex-husband Joe Manganiello ended things but that she's still open to love and the possibility of getting married again. Vergara quipped, "Now I need a husband. No, I don't need a husband. I want one. It doesn't even have to be a husband. A partner." There's no doubt that a lot of eligible bachelors out there with Saliman included would love to be Vergara's permanent partner in crime.