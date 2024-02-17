What To Know About Sofia Vergara's Boyfriend, Justin Saliman

When Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were married, it was hard not to notice them just because they were one of the most stunning pairs in the entertainment world. Actually, anyone standing next to Vergara would get a lot of looks, which is why her boyfriend Justin Saliman is getting plenty of attention.

Soon after Vergara and Manganiello pulled the plug on their marriage in July 2023, the Hollywood star and Saliman were spotted enjoying date nights throughout Hollywood. One source close to the situation even told Us Weekly in November 2023, "Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him. They have amazing chemistry."

A second insider went on to say that Vergara and Saliman have similar connections, which is probably how they met. But what Vergara's fans really want to know is who Saliman is and whether or not the chemistry they have between them will help them go the distance in their relationship.