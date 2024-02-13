Brittany Mahomes Wins Everyone Over With Prank On Post Malone

Brittany Mahomes is definitely one of her husband's biggest supporters, and she's letting everyone know it. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' stunning win against the San Francisco 49ers, in overtime with a narrow 25-22, which sent the crowd into a frenzy, Patrick Mahomes was undoubtedly the man of the hour. The quarterback led the Chiefs to the game-winning touchdown, so it's only natural that his wife later made sure everyone was repping them.

During the Super Bowl 2024 afterparty, Post Malone, who sang "America the Beautiful" before the highly-anticipated match began, performed at the Las Vegas XS Nightclub, but Brittany wasn't entirely pleased with his outfit. In a video obtained by Access Hollywood, as Malone was getting ready to perform another one of his tracks, Brittany took matters into her own hands and surprised everyone by stripping the singer of his blue Dallas Cowboys jacket live on stage.

However, Brittany's move wasn't just a fashion critique; it was a stroke of genius. She swapped Malone's Cowboys jacket for a Kansas City Chiefs one, getting him on board with her husband's team. Despite Malone's initial surprise, he ultimately went along with Brittany's request, agreeing to wear the Chiefs merch for a single song.