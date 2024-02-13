Brittany Mahomes Wins Everyone Over With Prank On Post Malone
Brittany Mahomes is definitely one of her husband's biggest supporters, and she's letting everyone know it. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' stunning win against the San Francisco 49ers, in overtime with a narrow 25-22, which sent the crowd into a frenzy, Patrick Mahomes was undoubtedly the man of the hour. The quarterback led the Chiefs to the game-winning touchdown, so it's only natural that his wife later made sure everyone was repping them.
During the Super Bowl 2024 afterparty, Post Malone, who sang "America the Beautiful" before the highly-anticipated match began, performed at the Las Vegas XS Nightclub, but Brittany wasn't entirely pleased with his outfit. In a video obtained by Access Hollywood, as Malone was getting ready to perform another one of his tracks, Brittany took matters into her own hands and surprised everyone by stripping the singer of his blue Dallas Cowboys jacket live on stage.
However, Brittany's move wasn't just a fashion critique; it was a stroke of genius. She swapped Malone's Cowboys jacket for a Kansas City Chiefs one, getting him on board with her husband's team. Despite Malone's initial surprise, he ultimately went along with Brittany's request, agreeing to wear the Chiefs merch for a single song.
The Las Vegas crowd cheered Brittany on as she pranked the singer
If there were any doubts, it's crystal clear now — Brittany Mahomes is in her IDGAF era. As the Las Vegas crowd cheered her on at the Super Bowl afterparty, Brittany helped Post Malone get into his Kansas City Chiefs swagger on stage, channeling his inner Mahomes vibes. Once the letterman-style jacket was successfully placed on him, Brittany and the rowdy audience, who were evidently amused by her playful prank on the singer, erupted into applause.
The two then embraced on stage, though the duration of time that Malone actually sported the Chiefs jacket remains unknown. Nonetheless, it undoubtedly complemented his white and red T-shirt underneath better than the blue jacket he was originally wearing so really Brittany did him a massive favor. She's quickly become a fixture at her husband's games, consistently showcasing attire that unmistakably declares her allegiance.
Some of Brittany's best (and worst) game day looks include plenty of red and black, with the occasional white and yellow thrown into the mix, but she doesn't only dress herself. "I have a great stylist. Brittany Mahomes is my stylist. Brittany is the one who makes the final decision," Patrick Mahomes shared with PopSugar at the 2023 ESPY Awards, proving she really does know best when it comes to dressing a Chiefs man, or in Malone's case, a man in Chiefs.
It wasn't Post Malone's first time rocking Chiefs merch at a show
Brittany Mahomes' fashion prank on Post Malone not only won over everyone in real life but also earned her some online praise too. Under the video posted by Access Hollywood, one person commented, "So nice to see the families involved. Makes [the] Super Bowl more personable," while another penned, "Way to go, Brittany. Show them what class is!" The "Better Now" hitmaker also got a lot of love for his willingness to play along, with one user writing, "Good sport! He really didn't wanna, but kinda had to!"
However, it wasn't Malone's first time sporting Chiefs merch during a performance, so we're not entirely sure why he was so shocked by Brittany's request in the first place. Interestingly, following the 2020 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers once again, Malone invited the winning team to join him at a Kansas City performance, as reported by TMZ.
During the event, the singer not only partied with the team but also proudly wore Patrick Mahomes' jersey, featuring the number "15." In a subsequent interview with GQ, the football player revealed that Malone had gotten tattoos of his and Travis Kelce's autographs that night after losing several games of beer pong to them. Well, there you go — Brittany and Malone clearly share a love for Patrick, so we hope he sported that jacket a little longer than just for a single track.