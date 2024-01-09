Brittany Mahomes' Best And Worst Game Day Looks

When it comes to WAG style, Brittany Mahomes is one of our favorite WAGs to watch. Wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and new bestie of Taylor Swift, Brittany is one of the best known faces in the world of NFL fashion. She frequently appears at her husband's games wearing eye-catching ensembles. And whether it be her red leather trouser look or her smart white coat, she almost always shows team spirit.

Brittany isn't the only one who benefits from her style game. At the 2023 ESPYs, her husband shared that she coaches him in all things fashion, too. "I have a great stylist. Brittany Mahomes is my stylist. Brittany is the one who makes the final decision," the star athlete told reporters, according to PopSugar.

But even though Brittany may be one of the NFL's top fashionistas, not all of her getups are equally successful. In fact, amongst many fire 'fits, there are a few flops. Let's take a look at Brittany Mahomes' best and worst (at least in our opinion!) looks for game day.