Tragic Details About The Cast Of The Crown

Matt Smith has become one of TV's most recognizable faces. Not only did he star in "The Crown" as the young Prince Philip, but he also played the titular role in "Doctor Who" and later starred in HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon." However, there was a time when Smith had no intention of becoming an actor; instead, he had dreams of being a soccer star.

As a child, Smith spent 10 hours a day training. He eventually made it onto the Leicester City youth team. However, his dreams were dashed when he was diagnosed with a back condition called spondylosis — after taking a year off playing, he was forced to give up the sport. "It was a tough time because I just felt unfulfilled, to be honest, I felt like I was so certain that that is what I was going to do," Smith said during an appearance on the radio show "Desert Island Discs" (via Irish News). He added, "It was very difficult for me to tell people that I had been released because the vain part of me was like, I am that and I am the footballer, you know, and at school I was the footballer and suddenly I wasn't that." In 2013, Smith even told The Guardian that the sport was the love of his life, and missing out on playing professionally was his biggest disappointment.