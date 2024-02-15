RHOD: The Drama Between Tiffany Moon And Kameron Westcott's Family, Explained

The "Real Housewives" franchise is known for delivering drama, regardless of the location you prefer to watch. Whether it's Beverly Hills, Salt Lake City, or Atlanta, Bravo has perfected the formula for creating intense conflicts. However, one particular installment of the franchise crossed a line, ultimately leading to Bravo not renewing it for another season.

Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Dallas," was the last season of the Bravo show, and here's what went down. Tiffany Moon made Housewives history when she became the first Asian American to join the cast. Unfortunately, she didn't get along with everyone, notably clashing with Kameron Westcott. Throughout the season, Tiffany and Kameron didn't seem to be on the best of terms, with their animosity reaching a peak during a dim sum brunch, where Tiffany pushed Kameron to eat chicken feet.

At the "RHOD" reunion, tensions reached a boiling point when Kameron suggested that Tiffany's TikTok videos were racially insensitive towards Asians, something that Tiffany, as a Chinese American, found ridiculous. Tiffany shared the excerpt of the reunion on her TikTok account, captioning it, "The part of [the] #RHOD reunion where I get called a racist for making fun of my own mother," along with a confused emoji. Later in the reunion, as can be seen here, Tiffany accused Kameron of "whitesplaining," sarcastically stating, "Thank you for explaining my culture to me." The two continued bickering, with their drama spilling over on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the reunion special aired.