Billy Ray Cyrus' Most Controversial Moments Over The Years
Billy Ray Cyrus is widely recognized as the country music sensation behind hits like "Achy Breaky Heart" and "Old Town Road," as well as being the father of Miley Cyrus. Some may also remember him for his role as Hannah Montana's dad on the popular Disney show of the same name. However, his journey has been marked by both success and controversy.
From his marriage to a woman almost three decades his junior, which also caused discord within his family, to publicly boasting about having a large supply of drugs at his disposal, the country star has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past years. Despite the controversial moments, Billy Ray has never publicly apologized or addressed whether fame may have negatively impacted him.
However, in a revealing moment in his daughter's Hulu special, "Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)," Miley hinted at her father's struggles with fame, suggesting that his upbringing in poverty may have left a lasting impact. "When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound," Miley explained, offering a glimpse into Billy Ray's psyche we likely wouldn't have gotten otherwise. Despite his enduring popularity since rising to fame in 1992, some of Billy Ray's most controversial moments have overshadowed his reputation.
Billy Ray Cyrus publicly feuded with another country star in the '90s
In 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus was a country newcomer with a big hit on his hands — "Achy Breaky Heart." While the song garnered widespread popularity, it didn't sit well with some established country stars, particularly Travis Tritt. Tritt, a respected country figure with hits like "It's a Great Day to Be Alive" and "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'," openly criticized Cyrus' breakout track, sparking controversy within the country music community.
When The Associated Press questioned him about Cyrus, Tritt criticized the "Achy Breaky Heart" music video and said, "I'll be honest, I don't think 'Achy Breaky Heart' makes much of a statement." Though his words weren't harsh, Cyrus took offense. After winning the Favorite Country Single award at the American Music Awards in 1993 with "Achy Breaky Heart," Cyrus took a not-so-subtle jab at Tritt during his acceptance speech, quipping, "As far as I'm concerned, to those people who don't like "Achy Breaky Heart..." Here's a quarter, call someone who cares!" Ironically, "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)" is a 1991 song by Tritt.
Following the incident, Tritt clarified to The Baltimore Sun that the controversy was blown out of proportion, explaining, "I simply said that I didn't like a song, didn't like a video, and darned sure didn't want to turn country music into an ass-wiggling contest." In his subsequent autobiography, "10 Feet Tall and Bulletproof: The Travis Tritt Story," Tritt revealed that he later apologized to Cyrus for his remarks and sent him a gift.
Billy Ray Cyrus was put on blast by his own daughter
When Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2013, it caused quite a stir. This wasn't the first time they had considered splitting up; back in 2010, Billy Ray had initiated a separation, but they had managed to patch things up. Unfortunately, their reconciliation didn't last long, and three years later, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences."
While the news of their divorce was shocking on its own, Miley Cyrus, the couple's famous daughter, added fuel to the fire with a tweet just a day after the news broke. According to a Daily Mail report, Miley wrote, "Since your texts and email obviously aren't working, would you like to talk like this?" Despite her attempts to reach out, Billy Ray remained silent. However, a few days later, the star decided to take the drama up a notch with another tweet directed at her father, reading, "@billyraycyrus, since you won't reply to my texts, I'm giving you an hour to tell the truth or I'll tell it for you." The post included a link to a photo of Miley with actor Dylis Croman, implying some sort of connection. However, shortly after, Miley claimed her account was hacked, and the post disappeared.
Notably, Croman and Billy Ray worked together on a Broadway production of "Chicago," with sources telling Perez Hilton that the two had an affair on set. Despite these speculations, neither Billy Ray nor Tish addressed them publicly, and just a month later, the couple reconciled once again.
The country star landed in hot water over an inappropriate social media post
In 2019, Billy Ray Cyrus stirred up online drama when he shared a photo on his social media platforms featuring then-wife Tish Cyrus posing with bags and bags (and bags) of marijuana. The country star posted the infamous snap on both his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, sparking backlash from users who deemed the picture inappropriate. According to a Daily Mail report, Tish was quick to clarify in the comment section that the drugs were not hers, writing, 'First of all... My husband @billyraycyrus is INSANE... Second, this picture is also insane, and third, this is NOT my weed or my house!" However, she added, "But if it was, that would be amazing for so many reasons!"
Tish's explanation didn't prove enough for some, with many of Billy Ray's followers condemning him in the comment section, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment. One person said, "It's always 'hip' and 'cool' when white people do it, but when [B]lack people do it, it's ghetto, encourages gang violence, and is worthy of being jailed," while another comment read, "No wonder your kids are out of control." One user took to their X account to point out, "Think of all the people incarcerated right now on marijuana charges. And you wonder why so many people understand that criminal justice is often neither fair nor just." Billy Ray has since removed the photo from all his social media pages.
His relationship with Firerose is controversial for a number of reasons
Billy Ray Cyrus' third marriage stirred up quite a controversy online. Following his split from Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus' mother, after more than 28 years of marriage, Billy Ray struck up a relationship with musician Joanna Hodges, who goes by the name of Firerose and is reportedly 28 years his junior. In addition to having a much bigger age gap than we realized, Billy Ray controversially met Firerose on the set of "Hannah Montana," the Disney show that propelled his daughter Miley to stardom.
When speaking to People in 2022, Billy Ray shared the story of his first encounter with Firerose in 2010, recalling, "There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.'" At the time, Billy Ray was 49 years old, while Firerose was approximately 21. He shared that Firerose approached him, and the two struck up a friendship that lasted until 2021 when things turned romantic between them.
While Billy Ray and Tish only filed for divorce in 2022, the pair separated two years prior. "Billy confided in me a lot of what was going on in his life," Firerose told People. "I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him." Coincidentally, as Billy Ray's marriage with Tish ended, his relationship with Firerose evolved into something more. Their shared love for music brought them closer, as a source shared with People, and they ultimately married in 2023.
Billy Ray reportedly chose Firerose over Miley Cyrus
Despite managing to work out their differences in 2013, Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus found themselves at odds again years later. Interestingly, their 2022 feud came amid Billy Ray's divorce from Tish Cyrus, mirroring the circumstances of their previous conflict.
An insider close to the famous father-daughter duo told The Sun UK that the two are no longer speaking with one another following Billy Ray and Tish's divorce announcement, explaining, "Miley is all about peace, but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated, and they are not on good terms." The unnamed person added, "Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology." Another source speaking to E! News reiterated the sentiment, claiming that Billy Ray's relationship and subsequent marriage to Firerose are at fault for their estrangement. "[MIley] doesn't have a relationship [with Firerose]," the source said. Notably, Miley and Billy Ray don't follow each other on Instagram.
Although they didn't publicly address their feud, Miley hinted at the strained relationship with her dad during her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards following her Record of the Year win. After thanking her team and family present at the event, which were her mom Tish and sister Brandi Cyrus, Miley took a seeming jab at Billy Ray when she said, "I don't think I forgot anyone" (via Recording Academy).