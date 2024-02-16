Billy Ray Cyrus' Most Controversial Moments Over The Years

Billy Ray Cyrus is widely recognized as the country music sensation behind hits like "Achy Breaky Heart" and "Old Town Road," as well as being the father of Miley Cyrus. Some may also remember him for his role as Hannah Montana's dad on the popular Disney show of the same name. However, his journey has been marked by both success and controversy.

From his marriage to a woman almost three decades his junior, which also caused discord within his family, to publicly boasting about having a large supply of drugs at his disposal, the country star has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past years. Despite the controversial moments, Billy Ray has never publicly apologized or addressed whether fame may have negatively impacted him.

However, in a revealing moment in his daughter's Hulu special, "Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)," Miley hinted at her father's struggles with fame, suggesting that his upbringing in poverty may have left a lasting impact. "When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound," Miley explained, offering a glimpse into Billy Ray's psyche we likely wouldn't have gotten otherwise. Despite his enduring popularity since rising to fame in 1992, some of Billy Ray's most controversial moments have overshadowed his reputation.