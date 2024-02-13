Taylor Swift's Latest TikTok Proves Her Parents Are Still Friendly Post-Divorce
In case you missed it, Taylor Swift was at the Super Bowl, and her suite was full of new and old friends like Blake Lively, Kylie and Jason Kelce, Ice Spice, and Ashley Avignone. It was a family get-together too, with her parents Andrea and Scott Swift and her brother Austin in attendance along with Travis Kelce's parents. Andrea and Scott also made an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs celebratory after-party at the XS nightclub inside the Wynn Hotel. Taylor posted a video to TikTok showing her parents enjoying a drink, sitting next to each other amidst a packed room of revelers dancing to "What's Your Fantasy" by Ludacris. Taylor's caption highlighted the cringe-y hilarity she found having them there: "Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."
@taylorswift
accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life
What's notable is how Taylor's parents, who have reportedly been divorced since 2011 after being married for over 20 years, are sitting close together and seeming friendly in the video. Some people who've gotten divorced can't even stand to be in the same room, so Taylor's parents are showing their maturity. This seems to continue the trend they've had during this year's NFL season. They were seen together at Chiefs games on occasion, and they even joined Taylor for Christmas with the Kelce family this year.
Andrea and Scott Swift have kept their past relationship troubles largely under wraps
Allegedly, Scott and Andrea Swift were once that couple that couldn't stand to be in the same room as each other if they could help it. So to see them sitting together at that Chiefs afterparty shows how they were able to mend their relationship, at least enough to enjoy big moments like these together and with their daughter. There isn't too much known about their separation; Andrea and Scott were relatively secretive about their divorce so as to not bring any negative attention to their superstar singer daughter.
Taylor may have joked about it being awkward to have her parents at the big Super Bowl afterparty, but she didn't let that stop her from having fun. Granted, we don't know how long Andrea and Scott stayed there, so it may have been that Taylor waited for them to head out before she started dancing and singing with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The two stayed until at the club until 5:15 a.m., and, along with sharing some kisses on the dance floor, they snacked on some chicken fingers and fries.