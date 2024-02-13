Taylor Swift's Latest TikTok Proves Her Parents Are Still Friendly Post-Divorce

Allegedly, Scott and Andrea Swift were once that couple that couldn't stand to be in the same room as each other if they could help it. So to see them sitting together at that Chiefs afterparty shows how they were able to mend their relationship, at least enough to enjoy big moments like these together and with their daughter. There isn't too much known about their separation; Andrea and Scott were relatively secretive about their divorce so as to not bring any negative attention to their superstar singer daughter.

Taylor may have joked about it being awkward to have her parents at the big Super Bowl afterparty, but she didn't let that stop her from having fun. Granted, we don't know how long Andrea and Scott stayed there, so it may have been that Taylor waited for them to head out before she started dancing and singing with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The two stayed until at the club until 5:15 a.m., and, along with sharing some kisses on the dance floor, they snacked on some chicken fingers and fries.