Who Is Taylor Swift's Mystery Friend At The 2024 Super Bowl? Meet Ashley Avignone

Taylor Swift arrived at The 2024 Super Bowl with a girl squad that included Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and a not-so-familiar face. Curious? Meet Ashley Avignone, Swift's friend of 16 years, who seems to be just as enthusiastic about football. You might recognize her from Season 3 of "The Rachel Zoe Project," where she appeared as Zoe's assistant.

Avignone is a stylist who has worked with some of the biggest names in the Hollywood fashion industry thanks to her partnership with The Wall Group. Six years after signing with the group, she boldly went solo and soon transitioned to red-carpet looks. It didn't take long for her to rebrand again, beginning partnerships with brands in need of her creative input and experience.

So, how did Swift and Avignone meet? The pair shared a friend in actor Emma Stone, whom Avignone had been close to since childhood. Much of their friendship is kept private, but in 2019, Avignone's Instagram birthday post to Swift thanked her "for being the bestest friend, listener, dance party-starter, story teller, haircut enthusiast, with the biggest, warmest, and most generous heart."