Harry & Meghan's Website Rebrand Has Us Seeing Double With The Obamas' Official Page

We all know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't want to do things exactly like the royal family does them. However, it seems that there's one couple who many view as American royalty that Harry and Markle might want to be more like. Their new website is yet another instance where Harry and Meghan are trying to be exactly like Barack and Michelle Obama — or, at least, that's how it appears. From their Netflix deals to their outfits, many moves that Harry and Markle have made in the past have been very similar to things we've seen the Obamas do. Now, their new and improved website also bears a striking resemblance to Barack Obama's website.

In years past, Harry and Markle have kept fans abreast of their work and goings-on via their two websites, Sussexroyal.com and Archewell.com. They have a brand new website, Sussex.com. Clearly, this will be the central location for information about the famous couple, since both of their older websites now redirect to this one.

The site's homepage has already sparked a bit of controversy for its use of the pair's royal titles and Markle's personal coat of arms. This is, of course, unusual, since they are no longer working royals. The homepage reads "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan" with the subtitle "The Duke & Duchess of Sussex." But, it's the page's design that folks think looks a little too much like the Obamas' own page.