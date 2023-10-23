Times Harry And Meghan Tried To Be Exactly Like Barack And Michelle Obama

Before he married Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, became friends with Barack and Michelle Obama. Harry first met Barack in 2015, when the duke was visiting the U.S. as part of his involvement with the Invictus Games. Harry then reconnected with the then-president and first lady when they visited the U.K. a year later. The prince and Barack had a mutual enthusiasm for promoting young leaders. As a result, Harry lent his support to an Obama Foundation summit, and he interviewed Barack for the BBC.

In 2018, Meghan's relationship with Michelle began when she met up with the former first lady in London during her "Becoming" book tour. After the event, the two women had an intimate chat. They bonded as mothers and as women passionate about supporting girls' education. A year later, Michelle gladly participated in a British Vogue interview conducted by the Duchess of Sussex.

Even before Meghan and Michelle were friends, the former first lady was generous about sharing strategies for public life. Through a 2019 Good Housekeeping article, Michelle provided advice to help Meghan adjust to her royal responsibilities. After Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles, Michelle and Barack were ready and willing to counsel them on how to move forward, based on their own post-White House experiences. Harry and Meghan revere the Obamas and their success, and sometimes their efforts go beyond inspiration to emulation, even to the point of matching them in the most minute details.