Robin Thicke's Eldest Son Is Growing Up To Be His Twin
Robin Thicke is a father to four children, three with his current partner, April Love Geary, and his eldest son, Julian Thicke, from his marriage to Paula Patton. From the moment Julian was born, Robin embraced fatherhood. "I can't define this love; it's a new love. It's not like being in a relationship with someone where love grows and grows," he told Essence. "As soon as your baby is born, you're just in love for the rest of your life."
Julian's arrival would also impact his dad's approach to work. "I've been inseparable from [Julian] so far," The "Everything I Can't Have" singer told Vibe in 2010. "Luckily, I took all this time off, so I have yet to find out what being away from him for a long time feels like. He's my little prince, [so] I gotta take over the world in 18 years so I can leave it to him." Julian is growing up fast, and unlike other celebrity children who have shied away from the limelight, he has embraced it. He has attended public events and is regularly featured on his parents' social media pages. He has star qualities and has proven himself to be a talented singer and performer, but he has also shown up at protests because he is also learning about the world and standing up for what he believes in.
Meet Paula Patton and Robin Thicke's only child, Julian Thicke.
Julian Thicke is following in his dad's footsteps
Julian Thicke was born on April 6, 2010, and immediately captured his dad's heart. "Not sure how to define love for every father, but for me, the definition of a father's love is unconditional love," Robin Thicke told Essence.
From a young age, Julian has shown musical talent. But what does Julian's father think about him pursuing a singing career? "My son Julian has been following in Dad's footsteps. He's an amazing singer and an amazing performer," the "Somebody to Love" performer told People in 2024. "I would love for him to follow in my footsteps, but I'd rather he follow Barack Obama's footsteps and become president or something like that. But he's wonderful just the way he is." This is not the first time the "Blurred Lines" musician has discussed his son's talent. "He's got the gift," Thicke said on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in 2023. "He started singing from very young, and I would give him whatever little pointers I could." In the same interview, Robin referred to his son as a "natural singer."
In 2022, Robin drew attention to Julian's talent. "Julian Fuego Thicke! Wait till you hear this boy sang!!! (sic)," he captioned an Instagram post. Patton has also discussed Julian's achievements. She posted a bunch of photos on Instagram in May 2023, including one of Julian wearing a medal. "I'm so proud of you, young man!!! Your hard work and dedication paid off!!! #outstandingvocalist," she wrote.
He landed a lead role in his school musical
Julian Thicke landed the role of Patrick Star in his school's production of "SpongeBob Squarepants." And it was a moment that Robin Thicke was incredibly proud of. He posted a video on Instagram of his son sporting bright pink hair and shared his thoughts in the caption. "My son, Julian Fuego Thicke, was Patrick Star in the 'SpongeBob Musical!' I didn't cry, you cried!" he wrote.
Paula Patton also posted a video of the performance on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you, my bright shining star ... Patrick Star in 'The SpongeBob Musical!'" she wrote. But this was not the only musical their son has been in, and in 2022, Robin made an Instagram post celebrating another role. "My son Julian is Charlie in the Willy Wonka musical at school! I love you son. You continue to inspire me. I'm so lucky to be your Papa!" he wrote of his son's performance in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."
Social media has provided a glimpse into Julian's life because his parents have been excited to share some of his milestones. Patton also posted a video on Instagram of her son's choir solo, which was met with great excitement. Howie Mandel, a judge on "America's Got Talent," commented on the post, writing, "He's got talent, but who am I to judge." Several fans in the comment section also noted similarities between Julian's and his father's voices
Julian Thicke changed his father's songwriting
Fatherhood would change Robin Thicke and shift his responsibilities. "My mind is definitely not on clubs and crazy parties and all that stuff now," he said, per The Oakland Press. "It's on bigger themes — about what really matters, what family is about, what love is really about, forgiveness and compassion and all that stuff."
Robin has also discussed how his priorities changed. It's not just that his heart grew with love; he would also find his work was being influenced by his son, Julian Thicke. "Since I've become a dad, I no longer perform for me. I perform for my family," he told People. "Julian has changed my music and made me think less of myself. He is an angel, the greatest thing that has ever happened to me." This includes writing the song "Never Give Up" for his son, released in 2011.
In an interview with Essence, the musician discussed how fatherhood had awoken his emotions and inspired him to explore other songwriting topics. "I've been writing because there are some amazing things I want to talk about, and they are all coming out of me at an amazing pace," he said. He's also tested out his work on baby Julian. "Some of the best moments are when I am holding him, and I start singing my new songs to him — if he cries, I change it," Thicke said.
Julian Thicke likes to go on adventures with his dad
Robin Thicke and Julian Thicke have adventurous spirits, and they spend quality time together by visiting different destinations on their boys' trips. This includes a trip to Aspen, which Robin shared on Instagram. He also posted several photos from a father-and-son journey to Niagara Falls in June 2022. The pictures showed Julian posing next to pizza and ice cream and a video of him getting drenched by the waterfalls.
In honor of Julian's entry into the teenage years in April 2023, the "Wanna Love You Girl" musician praised his son and made mention of their travels. "Happy 13th birthday, Julian Fuego Thicke! Amazing singer, best big brother, best vacation partner, adventure partner, artist, musician, and friend!" Robin captioned the Instagram post. "I love you, my son! You are my inspiration." When they're not taking father-and-son trips, the family also travels with Julian's younger siblings, and in 2023, they visited LEGOLAND California Resort.
Julian has also gone on vacation with his mom, Paula Patton. In 2022, she posted photos of her son standing in front of the pyramids in Egypt. "Things can be as heavy or as light as you make them ... it's all about perspective," she captioned the pictures. The same year, she shared a video of the two paddling down a river and riding horses. "Life is always a wonderful adventure with my Julian!" she wrote.
He is a dancer
Julian Thicke is multi-talented, and his parents could not be more proud. "He loves to put on dance parties; he likes to sing and dance ... I wonder where he gets that from," Paula Patton told Entertainment Tonight in 2016 of her son following in her ex-husband Robin Thicke's footsteps. "Granted, I wasn't a good singer, but I liked to do the exact same thing when I was a kid."
Julian has been showing off his dance moves since he was a toddler, including appearing in a video for Robin Thicke's song "Give It 2 U" in 2013. And when he starred in his school play in 2022, he danced a choreographed routine while singing. On Instagram, Patton posted a video from the "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" performance. "Last Night You Won a Golden Ticket, I Won One 12yrs Ago When I Had You!" she captioned the post.
Dancing has played an important part in Robin's career, but it has also caused controversy with the performance of his song "Blurred Lines" at MTV's Video Music Awards in 2013. Patton, who was still married to the musician at the time, spoke with "Today" about her man's dance moves, which she defended. "I don't know if you guys have been to a club lately, but that's how girls dance at the club," she said. "I want him to express himself however he feels, and he lets me do the same."
His parents worked past their divorce for him
Paula Patton and Robin Thicke's very public breakup in 2014 and the fallout after it has been well-documented, but the former couple have worked hard to put aside their differences. And they've done this for their son.
There was a time when they were fighting over custody, and Thicke was facing allegations of abuse, but now they are praising each other. "There's so much emotion when you first break up, and there's so much stuff that spills over," Thicke told People in 2021. "But time heals those wounds, and she's an incredible person. Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top, and you go, 'It's not about us anymore.'" For Thicke to get to this place of co-parenting took a lot of work, including attending therapy. "We used co-parenting couples therapy, and that really opened the door for communication in a much better way for us," he told "Extra" in 2021. "And our son is thriving."
In 2022, Patton made an Instagram post to honor Julian's birthday, and she chose a photo of him as a baby with both her and Robin — a clear example of how they've gone a long way since their divorce. "Happy birthday to my beautiful boy! You have brought your parents an abundance of joy," she wrote. "You are the greatest blessing in my life. The very best thing that has ever happened to me!"
He is interested in his mom Paula Patton's work
Julian Thicke shows more interest in music than acting, but he appreciates his mother's work. "I think, like any working mom, there's that sacrifice that you make when you go to work," Paula Patton told "Extra" in 2021 about being a working mother. "He's my everything ... and I love him so deeply. The great thing is he'll see me work, and he'll go ... 'Mom, I'm proud of you.'"
Patton has had several memorable roles over the years, including her performance as Garona in the fantasy movie, "Warcraft." In an interview with Haute Living in 2016, she was asked if her son had seen the film. "No, but I did let him watch the trailer. He was super excited and asked, 'Are you good or bad?' I wore my costume at home to get used to it, and he loved that," she told the publication. "He loved the idea of Mommy Orc." Patton also discussed balancing motherhood and her career. "At the end of the day, whatever project I do, I give it all my heart, soul, and passion. I am very grateful to do what I do, but my child comes first. Always," she said.
Patton's son may not be headed toward an acting career, but he does enjoy a good performance. The mom and son attended a Broadway show to see "MJ at the Pantages" in December 2023. "Julian and I LOVED the show!" Patton captioned her social media post.
He is discovering Buddhism
Paula Patton uses social media to share her life and spiritual journey, which she is taking with her son. The proud mom posted a video on Facebook showing Julian Thicke giving a speech about what he has discovered through chanting. "Julian the Buddhist," she captioned the post.
"The biggest thing that I've learned from chanting is that determination is the key to making your dreams and goals come true," Julian addresses the crowd. "I am now saying I can ... power is in me always." In September 2023, Patton posted a video montage on Instagram of herself and her son discovering themselves and their beliefs. The video informed fans how they began their journey in March 2023 but became "official Buddhists" in July. "We started chanting, and I felt a strong sense of joy in it," the text reads. "He [Julian] gave an incredible speech yesterday and received his own Buddhist scroll. I love practicing with him, and I am so proud of him."
Robin Thicke has also spoken about his beliefs, and he penned the song "Testify" after the death of his father, Alan Thicke. "Once you put it into song form, then it can live forever," he said on "The Zane Lowe Show" in 2018. "You know, that reconnection to God or spirituality or something deeper than the surface is what brings you back home to who you really are and who you want to be."
He is standing up for what he believes in
Julian Thicke is being raised to be outspoken and stand up for his beliefs. He has joined his mother at the labor union SAG-AFTRA strike to protest against the working conditions of professionals in the entertainment industry. Paula Patton posted several photos of herself and Julian holding up signs, wearing T-shirts in support of the strike, and holding hands and marching. Patton wrote her thoughts in the caption of the Instagram post. "At this moment, it's important to teach our children that sometimes you need to sacrifice to make a change and stand up for what's right!" she wrote. "Corporate greed is immoral and not something we should accept passively. That is why unions are so crucial to maintaining humanity in society."
In 2020, Patton posted another photo of herself and Julian at a protest for Black Lives Matter. "Something magical happened this weekend! I responded to a flyer left in my mailbox for a Black Lives Matter march," she explained. "With my son's hand in my own, we connected with our friends and neighbors as a FAMILY. This movement is bringing people together who otherwise wouldn't know each other— children are present, witnessing and participating — families of families standing together for justice."
He is a talented musician
Robin Thicke has been vocal about his support for Julian Thicke's singing, but it's not just his voice that has impressed him. In a chat on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in 2023, the musician said his son "plays a little guitar." But long before he learned guitar, his focus was on piano. "He's taking after his father [Robin Thicke] now, as he loves to sing and play the piano," Paula Patton told Haute Living in 2016. In an interview with People, it was also noted that Julian played drums as a toddler.
When Julian was six, he made headlines for his cute outfit, a black suit and tie, which he wore to a talent show where he performed a piano recital. "Talent show! Wanted to wear a suit to look like Daddy. Too cute," the "Get Her Back" musician wrote (via Entertainment Tonight). In 2016, Robin posted a video on Instagram of Julian playing piano to the tune of Rihanna's song "Stay." In the caption, he shared his thoughts. "6 years ahead of Daddy on piano. Dad goals!"