Robin Thicke's Eldest Son Is Growing Up To Be His Twin

Robin Thicke is a father to four children, three with his current partner, April Love Geary, and his eldest son, Julian Thicke, from his marriage to Paula Patton. From the moment Julian was born, Robin embraced fatherhood. "I can't define this love; it's a new love. It's not like being in a relationship with someone where love grows and grows," he told Essence. "As soon as your baby is born, you're just in love for the rest of your life."

Julian's arrival would also impact his dad's approach to work. "I've been inseparable from [Julian] so far," The "Everything I Can't Have" singer told Vibe in 2010. "Luckily, I took all this time off, so I have yet to find out what being away from him for a long time feels like. He's my little prince, [so] I gotta take over the world in 18 years so I can leave it to him." Julian is growing up fast, and unlike other celebrity children who have shied away from the limelight, he has embraced it. He has attended public events and is regularly featured on his parents' social media pages. He has star qualities and has proven himself to be a talented singer and performer, but he has also shown up at protests because he is also learning about the world and standing up for what he believes in.

Meet Paula Patton and Robin Thicke's only child, Julian Thicke.