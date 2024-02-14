Suri Cruise's Smile Is Carbon Copy Of Mom Katie Holmes In New Photo

Like mother, like daughter. It's no secret that Suri Cruise is her mom Katie Holmes' style twin, but a new photo of them proves their smiles are the same as well. The photo, which was shared to Backgrid on February 13, 2024, shows them walking side-by-side — and it's impossible to ignore how much they look alike.

The photo's caption said, "Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri were all smiles as they took a rare walk together in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. The duo looked strikingly similar, radiating joy as they enjoyed their time outdoors." The caption also said how Suri's 18th birthday will be in April 2024 and described her style of the day, which was "a western look in jeans, a shearling coat from Maje ($2695) and cowboy boots."

Looks and fashion sense aren't the only similarities between Suri and Holmes. Suri seemed to be following both her parents' footsteps when she had a leading role in her school's production of "The Addams Family: A New Musical." Both Suri's parents, Holmes and her equally famous ex-husband Tom Cruise, are actors as well.