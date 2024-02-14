Suri Cruise's Smile Is Carbon Copy Of Mom Katie Holmes In New Photo
Like mother, like daughter. It's no secret that Suri Cruise is her mom Katie Holmes' style twin, but a new photo of them proves their smiles are the same as well. The photo, which was shared to Backgrid on February 13, 2024, shows them walking side-by-side — and it's impossible to ignore how much they look alike.
The photo's caption said, "Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri were all smiles as they took a rare walk together in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. The duo looked strikingly similar, radiating joy as they enjoyed their time outdoors." The caption also said how Suri's 18th birthday will be in April 2024 and described her style of the day, which was "a western look in jeans, a shearling coat from Maje ($2695) and cowboy boots."
Looks and fashion sense aren't the only similarities between Suri and Holmes. Suri seemed to be following both her parents' footsteps when she had a leading role in her school's production of "The Addams Family: A New Musical." Both Suri's parents, Holmes and her equally famous ex-husband Tom Cruise, are actors as well.
Holmes kept Suri from Scientology
According to an insider for the Daily Mail, Katie Holmes is "extremely overprotective" of Suri Cruise and wants her daughter to go to college in New York, where they both currently live. The source also said Tom Cruise does "not have a part in [Suri's] life." Despite Tom being in a plethora of popular films and franchises — "The Outsiders," "Top Gun," and "Mission Impossible," just to name a few — he might be most famous for his religion: Scientology. One source who claimed that played a part in Tom and Holmes' divorce is Ron Miscavige, the father of Scientology leader David Miscavige.
Ron spoke with Daily Mail Online in 2016 and said the "Dawson's Creek" actor was worried if Suri was raised in Scientology, she would cut ties if her mother left the religion. This "disconnection" is a common phenomenon in the religion, and Ron said, "It's a toxic policy that ruins lives. Katie just didn't want that to happen so she left."
Holmes has also been open about her desire to shield Suri, telling Glamour in 2023, "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."