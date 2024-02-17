Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Her Mom Andrea's Cancer Diagnosis
Taylor Swift's real-life experiences have long served as a source for her songwriting, with her mother's cancer diagnosis being no exception. The pop icon's heartbreaking song "Soon You'll Get Better" centers around her mom's experience with breast cancer. "Holy orange bottles, each night I pray to you," reads the first verse. "Desperate people find faith, so now I pray to Jesus too."
Andrea Swift was originally diagnosed in 2015 after Taylor requested she undergo health screenings as a Christmas gift. "There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it," Taylor shared in a now-deleted Tumblr post. "The results came in, and I'm saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer" (per Billboard). Ever since this original announcement, the "Cardigan" singer has decided to keep personal details about her family's health private, but she has still spoken publicly about her mother's illness on occasion.
Andrea's health journey continued into 2020
Taylor Swift revealed that her mom was once again undergoing breast cancer treatment in 2019, sharing the news via a personal essay titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30." "Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again," she wrote for Elle. "It's taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else. My mom's cancer is a real problem."
Breast cancer was not the only thing that Andrea Swift was facing, as the following month Taylor shared with Variety that her mom's treatment had revealed a brain tumor. "[T]he symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before," the Pennsylvania native explained. "So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."
These health issues prompted the artist to minimize the number of "Lover" tour dates, originally planning four stadium concerts in America and a European festival circuit. These dates were eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the initial decision allowed Taylor to perform in diverse venues and places while still being there for her mom in a time of uncertainty.
Taylor's mom has been spotted out and about
Taylor Swift hasn't spoken much about her mother's health since the news of her brain tumor, but that doesn't mean Andrea Swift has been absent from the picture. The music star has been publicly spotted with her mom several times over the years, suggesting that the two have remained tight following Andrea's health issues.
Not only did Mama Swift support her daughter by attending several Eras Tour concerts, but she was even seen on TikTok exchanging friendship bracelets with fans. A video of the Pennsylvania native at the "Eras Tour" movie premiere also went viral in October 2023, as she proudly watched her daughter in a behind-the-scenes video posted by content creator Reagan Baylee.
Andrea has since been spotted alongside Taylor amidst her budding relationship with football player Travis Kelce. Mama Swift has joined her daughter during Kansas City Chiefs games, but she was also featured in a humorous TikTok from Taylor. "Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," the "Blank Space" singer lightheartedly captioned the video, which showed her parents and Kelce under flashing orange lights at a crowded club venue. While we don't know the details of Andrea Swift's health, her public appearances and ongoing support point toward the positive.