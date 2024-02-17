Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Her Mom Andrea's Cancer Diagnosis

Taylor Swift revealed that her mom was once again undergoing breast cancer treatment in 2019, sharing the news via a personal essay titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30." "Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again," she wrote for Elle. "It's taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else. My mom's cancer is a real problem."

Breast cancer was not the only thing that Andrea Swift was facing, as the following month Taylor shared with Variety that her mom's treatment had revealed a brain tumor. "[T]he symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before," the Pennsylvania native explained. "So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

These health issues prompted the artist to minimize the number of "Lover" tour dates, originally planning four stadium concerts in America and a European festival circuit. These dates were eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the initial decision allowed Taylor to perform in diverse venues and places while still being there for her mom in a time of uncertainty.