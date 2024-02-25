Hallmark's Sense And Sensibility: Ship It Or Skip It

It's never a good thing when the cast of a movie collectively phones in their performances, but that's exactly what happened in Hallmark's latest version of "Sense and Sensibility," which is part of their 2024 Loveuary event. There have been many film and television adaptations of Jane Austen's eponymous novel, with the 1995 version starring Emma Thompson being perhaps the most revered modern iteration, garnering a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Sadly, the Hallmark interpretation pales in comparison.

What makes the novel work is that the characters aren't very forthright in what they say, with the male characters often talking in cryptic euphemisms that make the women wonder what exactly they mean. There's none of that here, and it comes across as a paint-by-numbers version of the story. All the Austen beats are there, such as the death of patriarch Henry Dashwood, as well as Marianne Dashwood (Bethany Antonia), who has trouble making up her mind about two men she's interested in, and her sister Elinor Dashwood (Deborah Ayorinde) wants a guy that she'll never have.

While the 1995 version is over two hours, this new one clocks in at under an hour and a half, and by any standard, that makes it hard to do justice to the novel. Thankfully, Hallmark's isn't any longer, as it's tough to get through the plodding pace. And while all the actors in their own careers are really good, they appeared as if they'd rather be in any other film than this one.