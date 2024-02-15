How Ariana Grande's Defense Of Ethan Slater In Yes, And? Totally Backfired

All of the drama surrounding Ariana Grande's romance with her "Wicked" costar Ethan Slater had fans scratching their heads from the start. Grande now famously called it quits with ex-husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, and by October, the pair was officially divorced. Also in July, Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, when the former couple's only child was less than a year old.

Since then, Grande and Slater have been in a relationship and haven't shied away from publicizing it. While they have denied that their working relationship turned romantic before they filed for divorce from their respective spouses, the timing has plenty of fans very suspicious. It seems that the public's mistrust of Grande mounted even more in the wake of her 2024 single, "Yes, And?" and its apparent references to her romance with Slater.

Despite the gossip and onslaught of internet hate surrounding Grande's romance with Slater and being photographed with him numerous times, she hasn't publicly addressed their relationship. For some, though, "Yes, And?" seems like Grande's response defending her actions, with lyrics as blatant as "Your business is yours, and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose d**k I ride?" Many fans don't approve of the message.